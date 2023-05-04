Former Dedham police officer begins prison sentence in Avon kidnapping case

Schoener was booked into the Souza Baranowski Correctional Facility in Shirley at 1:26 p.m., according to the Massachusetts Department of Correction.

Michael Schoener, 49, entered state prison not quite 10 years after the kidnapping and murder of James “Jamie” Robertson of Avon, Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey announced in a statement.

After losing an appeal that stretched out over four years, a former Dedham police officer who was convicted in 2019 of lending his badge, holster, and handcuffs to his drug supplier who used them to pull off a fatal kidnapping, began serving a six to nine year prison sentence on Thursday.

Advertisement

Robertson, a 37-year-old father of two, was driven away from his parent’s home on New Year’s Day 2014 by two men dressed as constables, who said Robertson needed to take a surprise drug test for his probation. He was never was seen again. Hunters found Robertson’s remains in the woods of Upton on Dec. 26, 2015.

A jury convicted Schoener of being an accessory before the fact to the kidnapping in April 2019. Norfolk Superior Court Judge Robert C. Cosgrove imposed a sentence of six to nine years in state prison.

At the time, Morrissey deemed Schoener’s participation in the crime “a shocking betrayal of public trust, with a brutal and shocking outcome.”

Over prosecutors’ objections, Schoener was allowed to remain free while he pursued an appeal. Schoener claimed that there wasn’t enough evidence to prove that he knew the items he lent would be used in a kidnapping, or that he intended the kidnapping to happen, court records show.

The Supreme Judicial Court justices on April 18 upheld Schoener’s conviction.

Three other men have been convicted in Robertson’s kidnapping and death.

James M. Feeney, a suspected drug dealer from Dedham who uses a wheelchair, was convicted of first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, and conspiracy for orchestrating the ruse and recruiting others to carry out the abduction. Feeney is serving a life sentence.

Advertisement

Scott Morrison, of Norfolk, was convicted of manslaughter, aggravated kidnapping, and conspiracy, and is serving 25 to 30 years in prison.

Alfred A. Ricci III, of Canton, had a murder charge dismissed when he pleaded guilty to armed kidnapping with serious bodily injury. He is serving an eight year sentence.

Morrison and Ricci owed Feeney money for drugs, and dressed up as constables and abducted Robertson at Feeney’s request, court records show.

Feeney was angry with Robertson because they were both involved with the same woman, and Feeney suspected Robertson of informing on him to the police, according to court records.

In 2013 and 2014, Schoener was visiting Feeney’s Dedham apartment two to three times a week to buy Percocet pain pills, spending as much as $300 a week, court records show.

When Feeney asked Schoener to run driving and prison records on Robertson, and then asked to borrow Schoener’s badge and accessories, Schoener didn’t really question why, court records show.

“I was addicted to pills, so I just was trying to keep my avenues of getting those open, I guess, and I wasn’t thinking right,” Schoener told a grand jury.

In weighing and rejecting Schoener’s appeal, the Supreme Judicial Court justices found that Schoener knew about the love triangle and was aware “of Feeney’s animosity towards the victim.”

Advertisement

“The jury could have inferred that, by providing Feeney with the police badge, handcuffs, and holster, the defendant was willing that the equipment be used unlawfully to confine another using force, if necessary,” Justice Serge Georges Jr. wrote.

“ADA Beland, assisted by ADA Pamela Alford, successfully prosecuted a complex and difficult case, also securing kidnapping and homicide convictions against James Feeney and Scott Morrison,” Morrissey said in a statement. “This was a case that caused incredible hardship and pain for James Robertson’s parents, both of whom have since passed away. While I am relieved for the surviving family, I would have wished his parents to see the justice executed today.”

Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @talanez.