Lindsay Clancy ‘forever’ paralyzed from waist down after jump from window of Duxbury home, lawyer says

Clancy is now at Tewksbury Hospital, in the care of the state Department of Mental Health, after she was deemed by clinicians to be in need of long-term psychiatric care as well as medical care, Reddington said Wednesday in a telephone interview.

“She will be forever,” he said, citing medical records and his discussions with doctors.

Lindsay M. Clancy, the Duxbury woman who allegedly killed her three young children in the family’s home and then tried to kill herself, remains paralyzed from the waist down, Kevin J. Reddington, her defense attorney, said.

Clancy, 32, is accused of strangling her 5-year-old daughter Cora, 3-year-old son Dawson, and 7-month old son Callan, in the basement before cutting herself and jumping out of a second-floor window at the family’s home on Jan. 24.

Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office has alleged she carefully plotted to kill her children and had asked her husband, Patrick Clancy, to pick up food from a restaurant in Plymouth so she had enough time alone to kill the children.

Reddington also said the defense has retained a national expert on parents who kill their children, Dr. Phillip Resnick, a psychiatry professor at Case Western Reserve University, as well as psychologist Paul Zeizel, to examine Clancy’s mental health.

Reddington said he’s looking into whether Clancy can raise a defense of diminished capacity.

Clancy was arraigned in her bed at Brigham and Women’s Hospital on Feb. 7. She pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges that are still pending in Plymouth District Court.

Reddington said at the arraignment Clancy had been paralyzed by the jump from the window. She has been at Tewksbury Hospital for about two weeks, the lawyer said, after a stint at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital.

Reddington has said previously that Clancy was suffering from postpartum depression or psychosis and had been improperly prescribed multiple medications for anxiety mood disorder and psychosis.

A spokeswoman for Cruz’s office didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment Thursday.

At Reddington’s request, District Court Judge John A. Canavan III has authorized him to spend as much as $17,500 to cover the fees of Resnick and Zeizel, the two mental health professionals. Reddington said he has not disbursed any public money to the experts but may have to in the near future.

Clancy’s defense has been funded by her parents, but they are of modest means, and now Clancy likely will need to use financial help from the court, Reddington said.

“They’re pretty much depleting everything they have to try and help her out,’’ he said.

Asked if Patrick Clancy, who publicly forgave his wife in January, is also helping to pay for her defense, Reddington declined comment.

“I am not going to comment about Patrick, but every nickel that’s been spent on her defense has come from her parents,’' Reddington said.

A GoFundMe established for Patrick Clancy has raised more than $1 million. It was on that site that Patrick Clancy made his only public statement about the tragedy that has befallen his family.

Reddington said “not one cent” from that account is being provided for Lindsay Clancy’s defense.

“That’s Patrick’s money,” he said. “Her parents are paying for her defense.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

