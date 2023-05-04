Man files lawsuit stemming from MBTA escalator accident at Back Bay Station in 2021

A T spokesperson said Thursday that the agency doesn’t comment on pending litigation. Kone didn’t immediately return a request for comment. The escalator malfunction sent nine people to area hospitals; dozens of patrons were sent tumbling backward.

Lawyers for Omar Dreidi, 34, filed the nine-page civil complaint in Suffolk Superior Court. Dreidi is seeking at least $180,000 in monetary damages, court papers show. His suit names the T and Kone Inc., the escalator contractor, as defendants.

A Los Angeles man who was severely hurt in a 2021 escalator malfunction at the Back Bay MBTA station on Wednesday filed a negligence lawsuit against the agency and a contractor, alleging the parties “failed horribly” to maintain the equipment.

Advertisement

Dreidi’s civil complaint follows an earlier lawsuit brought days after the malfunction by a Louisiana couple who said in papers that they and their children needed inpatient treatment at Mass. General and faced the prospect of extensive, costly rehabilitation. That family’s lawsuit remains pending.

“Safety is KONE’s top priority and our thoughts go out to those who were injured,” Kone had said in 2021 when the Louisiana couple filed suit.

Witnesses described a terrifying scene when an ascending escalator suddenly reversed at high speed shortly after 6 p.m., on Sept. 26, 2021, sending patrons tumbling backward.

Dreidi, his complaint said, sustained multiple injuries during the accident at the Back Bay stop, including “a number of bruises and abrasions during the fall, including, without limitation, to his hip, lower back and both knees.”

Dreidi’s civil complaint said a CT scan showed that he “suffered a ‘high-grade injury to the anterior tibiofibular ligament with fragmentation of the anterior aspect of the distal fibula,’” and that he “continues to experience enduring pain and discomfort in his left ankle and lower back area that has intruded upon and impaired his professional and personal activities.”

Advertisement

According to Dreidi’s lawsuit, “both the MBTA and Kone and its parents, subsidiaries, divisions and related entities, had a duty to service, test, and maintain the Escalator at the Back Bay Station in a safe condition and in compliance with all applicable codes and regulations.”

That didn’t happen, according to the complaint.

“The defendants, individually and/or collectively failed horribly with serious consequence for which they are jointly and severally liable,” the filing said.

WCVB-TV previously reported on his lawsuit.

Jason Adkins, a lawyer for Dreidi, said in a phone interview Thursday that his client is a sports agent who’s been unable to exercise since the escalator malfunction, which is limiting his ability to interact with athletes.

“It’s a nightmare to even think about,” Adkins said of the malfunction, which he described as “really horrific.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.