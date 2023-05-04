Most major healthcare and hospital systems will lift masking requirements next week

The end of the nation’s public health emergency will also herald a substantial reduction in federal requirements for tracking COVID infections in hospitals making it more challenging to measure the true impact on infection rates from lifting masking rules.

The news, announced Thursday by several organizations, worries some health advocates and lawmakers who say it leaves older people and those with compromised immune systems vulnerable to severe complications if they’re infected, and they are urging state health officials to stand firm on required masking in health care settings.

Most major healthcare and hospital systems across Massachusetts will end or substantially modify their required masking policies next week, on May 12, as the federal public health emergency for COVID-19 officially comes to a close.

A bulletin from the American Hospital Association last week said federal regulators shortly after May 11 plan to reduce by nearly a third the amount of COVID-related data hospitals must report and the reporting frequency will move from daily to weekly. Among the data that will become optional, the association said, are the total number of adult intensive care patients with COVID and the total number of patients who acquire the infection within two or more weeks of admission.

Among the Massachusetts health systems announcing Thursday they will end masking May 12 are: Mass General Brigham, the state’s largest healthcare system; Boston Medical Center, Tufts Medicine; and UMass Memorial Health, the largest system in central Massachusetts.

“If not now, when? Then it’s forever,” said Dr. Shira Doron, Tuft’s chief infection control officer.

“I will acknowledge there are infectious disease experts who have come down on the side of forever,” Doron said. “What I am hearing from colleagues who have dropped masking in hospitals is that the human connection can not be overstated. When you take care of a patient and you see their faces ...it makes a difference and it improves the communication and care and it improves the morale of health care staffers.”

In a notice to all of its employees Thursday, Mass General Brigham said it, along with many other facilities across Massachusetts and New Hampshire, will end universal masking at all of its hospitals, clinics, other facilities and programs.

“Due to a combination of factors, including widespread immunity against severe disease, available vaccines and therapeutics, and less virulent variants, we are moving towards treating COVID-19 the way we do many respiratory viruses,” the statement said.

The move by many hospitals to drop masking is concerning, said Carlene Pavlos, executive director of the Massachusetts Public Health Association.

“Simply put, masking increases safe access to life saving care for those with health conditions that make them more vulnerable to COVID,” she siad. “We know hospitals are a place where those with COVID seek care. People who are more vulnerable will be put at greater risk, which undermines our shared goal of health equity.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.





