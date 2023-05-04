fb-pixel Skip to main content

See photos of the scene after a chemical explosion at a Newburyport plant

By Amanda Kaufman, John R. Ellement and Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated May 4, 2023, 42 minutes ago

A “violent explosion” at a factory in a Newburyport industrial park early Thursday morning sent four workers to a hospital and left one person unaccounted for, the city’s fire chief said.

An “industrial-sized vat” was found lying in the parking lot 30 feet away from the building after first responders arrived at 12:45 a.m.

See photos of the scene:

A firefighter on the site of a chemical explosion in Newburyport.Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe
A firefighter on the site of the chemical explosion.Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe
A firefighter on the site of a chemical explosion.Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe
A firefighter on the site of a chemical explosion.Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe
The site of a chemical explosion at a pharmaceutical plant.Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe
A firefighter on the site of a chemical explosion at a pharmaceutical plant.Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe
A firefighter on the scene of a chemical explosion at a pharmaceutical plant in Newburyport. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe
Debris littered the scene of a chemical explosion at a pharmaceutical plant.Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe
A vat that was once inside a Newburyport pharmaceutical plant was hurled into the parking lot by the explosion. Keith Sullivan/Associated Press
A vat that was once inside a Newburyport pharmaceutical plant was hurled into the parking lot by the explosion.Keith Sullivan/Associated Press

