One worker missing after chemical explosion in Newburyport factory

One worker is missing and four people escaped after a chemical explosion ripped through a factory in a Newburyport industrial park early Thursday, according to the Newburyport Fire Department.

Firefighters from multiple surrounding communities and a hazardous material team remain on the scene at 9 Opportunity Way where a “industrial sized vat” was found lying in the parking lot 30 feet away from the building after first responders arrived at 12:45 a.m.

Acting Fire Chief Stephen Bradbury II said in a statement that the damage to the structure is so severe it is not safe for crews to enter the building to search for the missing worker.