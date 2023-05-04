One worker missing after chemical explosion in Newburyport factory

One worker is missing and four people escaped after a chemical explosion ripped through a factory in a Newburyport industrial park early Thursday, according to the Newburyport Fire Department.
Firefighters from multiple surrounding communities and a hazardous material team remain on the scene at 9 Opportunity Way where a “industrial sized vat” was found lying in the parking lot 30 feet away from the building after first responders arrived at 12:45 a.m.
Acting Fire Chief Stephen Bradbury II said in a statement that the damage to the structure is so severe it is not safe for crews to enter the building to search for the missing worker.
Four other workers were taken to a local hospital and treated and released, Bradbury said.
The fire has been brought under control, and Bradbury said there is no danger to surrounding residents or other business in the industrial park.
First responders remained on the scene as of 5:10 a.m., Bradbury said.
The cause of the incident is under investigation.
This is a developing story.
