Recent fires in Medford, New Bedford sparked by lithium-ion batteries, officials say

Around 5 p.m., crews arrived at a two-family home on Allston Street to find heavy flames, officials said.

In Medford, two battery-powered scooters started a four-alarm blaze on Sunday , displacing four residents, state fire officials said.

Two recent fires in Medford and New Bedford that displaced 10 people were sparked by lithium-ion batteries, officials said.

The fire burned for more than two hours and caused significant structural damage, officials said. Investigators determined that the blaze spread rapidly from the scooters in a laundry room on the first floor.

In New Bedford, charging lithium-ion batteries sparked a fire that swept through an apartment on Wednesday, displacing six residents, officials said.

At around 11:38 a.m., crews responded to a report of smoke in a wood-frame apartment on Hathaway Boulevard, fire officials said. Firefighters put out the blaze in the basement of the unit, officials said. No one was injured and the Red Cross is helping the residents who were displaced.

“Once overhaul began, crews determined they had extinguished a fire involving lithium-ion batteries,” officials said.

The batteries were taken to a recycling plant in secure containers, officials said.

The number of fires caused by lithium-ion batteries in Massachusetts has increased in recent years. There were 13 lithium-ion battery fires last year, compared to nine in 2018.

The batteries can start fires and release toxic gases. They also can reignite, making the fires difficult to extinguish, officials said. They’re used in many mobile devices, including cellphones, wireless headphones, electric cars, and e-scooters.

“Lithium-ion batteries are growing in use, and they power everything from pocket-sized devices to motor vehicles,” State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said in a statement. “Choose items that are listed by a nationally recognized testing lab like Underwriters Laboratories (UL) or Intertek (ETL). The lab’s mark is a sign that the device has been tested to meet certain safety requirements.”

