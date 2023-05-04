Swampscott restaurant evacuated after seawall collapse

Customers dining at a waterside Swampscott restaurant were cleared out of the building when a portion of the seawall beneath the structure collapsed into the ocean Thursday, officials said.

Police were alerted at 1:30 p.m. to “Mission on the Bay” at 141 Humphrey St. and found large pieces of the seawall had fallen into the water behind the restaurant, the Swampscott Police Department said in a statement.

“It was observed that debris was still sliding from underneath the restaurant, so a decision was made to evacuate the patrons,” the statement said. “Swampscott Police along with Swampscott Fire entered the building and within minutes had all patrons and employees out of the restaurant. There were no reported injuries from those evacuated.”