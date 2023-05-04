Swampscott restaurant evacuated after seawall collapse

Customers dining at a waterside Swampscott restaurant were cleared out of the building when a portion of the seawall beneath the structure collapsed into the ocean Thursday, officials said.
Police were alerted at 1:30 p.m. to “Mission on the Bay” at 141 Humphrey St. and found large pieces of the seawall had fallen into the water behind the restaurant, the Swampscott Police Department said in a statement.
“It was observed that debris was still sliding from underneath the restaurant, so a decision was made to evacuate the patrons,” the statement said. “Swampscott Police along with Swampscott Fire entered the building and within minutes had all patrons and employees out of the restaurant. There were no reported injuries from those evacuated.”
Officials also closed a courtyard that sits next to the restaurant, as well as a set of stairs that lead down to the beach, the statement said.
The town’s building inspector told the restaurant’s management that the building must remain closed until the wall is repaired, the statement said.
Officials also warned drivers to avoid the area as equipment and workers will be brought in to secure the building.
This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.
