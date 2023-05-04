Union leaders demand that the state step in to prevent Providence nursing home closure

“I have been here for 29 years and I was planning to retire in two to three years. Now I have to start from scratch,” said MaryAnn Dardeh, a certified nursing assistant and medical technician at Charlesgate, during a press conference outside of the facility on Thursday. “What’s more, after all these years we are leaving with no severance pay, which is a slap to the face.”

PROVIDENCE — Union leaders representing 90 workers at the Charlesgate Nursing Center in Providence are demanding that state officials step in to prevent the permanent closure of a fifth nursing home in Rhode Island since the pandemic began.

After 50 years in business, Charlesgate’s owner Davenport Associates announced last week it planned to close its doors by the end of the summer, citing challenges in the health care industry such as staffing shortages and the lack of state funding. The facility has 120 beds in its nursing center.

“We recognize the challenges that this decision may cause, but there was no other option due to current industry conditions,” said Davenport president Neil Shunney in a statement. “This difficult and unfortunate decision was made necessary due to unprecedented staffing shortages, in particular among nurses, that are impacting healthcare facilities throughout the region and nation.”

Union leaders from Service Employees International Union New England, which represents the workers, said the facility’s executives have not provided clear information about the fate of the facility, the transition plan for residents, or when the closure would occur.

Dardeh said union members are calling on the state to put the facility into receivership “so that we don’t lose our jobs and our home.” But it’s unclear how the state could step in.

Annemarie Beardsworth, a spokeswoman for the Rhode Island Department of Health, said the agency “does not broker ownership changes.”

Charlesgate has historically served some of Providence’s most vulnerable populations through nursing home care, low-income housing units, and other health care services. Residents of the nursing home center are primarily covered by Medicaid. Some had been formerly homeless while others are severely ill, with HIV, hepatitis, and other medical conditions.

Shunney said Charlesgate’s assisted living and independent living units will remain open. He said management would work with residents to identify another location that would be suitable for them. He said neighboring nursing homes have already invited residents to move to their facilities and have inquired about hiring their employees.

Charlesgate’s human resources office “will work with employees to provide assistance in securing new positions or applying for state benefits,” said Shunney.

Carolyn Clark, a certified nursing assistant, on Thursday said residents deserve stability and dignity, and leaving them “without clear answers about their future is the opposite of that.”

“Scattering our residents throughout the state not only uproots them from their home, but could disrupt their care and cause undue stress to a population of people that already have very little control of their circumstances,” said Clark.

The facility is also “being explored” as a potential shelter location for homeless families.

In early April, the state’s Housing Department toured multiple facilities that could replace two large-scale shelters: the Cranston Street Armory, which began as an around-the-clock warming center in December 2022, and Memorial Hospital, which housed homeless families until a sprinkler leak displaced 87 individuals in November 2022.

One of the toured facilities included the Charlesgate nursing home, where the owners communicated to the state that it would be open to a one-year lease for at least 30 vacant rooms. The owners, according to emails obtained by the Globe, also said more rooms could be available in the long-term.

“We’ve been in preliminary dialog regarding a portion of the facility,” Housing Secretary Stefan I. Pryor told the Globe earlier this week. “Now that there has been an announcement regarding the shutdown of the facility, we’ll see if that conversation expands.

