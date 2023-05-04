Will Fenton-Fung challenge Mayor Hopkins in Cranston?

”I have been blessed to have so many people invest not only in a specific political campaign of mine, but in the future,” Fenton-Fung wrote in an invitation letter. “A future that looks toward helping even more people in our state and in our city.”

The Republican lawmaker, who knocked off former House speaker Nicholas Mattiello in 2020 to win her seat in the General Assembly and is married to former mayor Allan Fung, has scheduled a May 15 event at Chelo’s in Cranston as she begins to ramp up her fund-raising efforts.

She’s not tipping her hand yet, but state Representative Barbara Ann Fenton-Fung sure sounds like she is mulling a run for Cranston mayor next year.

Fenton-Fung declined to comment on her political future, but she hasn’t been shy about acknowledging that she’d like to run for higher office. She has deep roots in the First Congressional District, having grown up on Aquidneck Island. But she knows she would face an uphill battle running as a Republican for the seat being vacated by US Representative David Cicilline.

Which brings us to mayor of Cranston.

Fenton-Fung told me in 2021 that she would consider running for mayor only if current Republican Mayor Ken Hopkins decided against seeking reelection, but a lot has changed since then. The Fung camp and the Hopkins camp have butted heads in recent years, forcing Cranston Republicans to pick sides.

For his part, Hopkins e-mailed me on April 18 to say he has every intention of seeking reelection next year. As of March 31, Hopkins reported just under $90,000 in his campaign account, while Fenton-Fung had roughly $30,000.

