Mayor Wu, federal officials set to announce funding to help homeless people

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, along with federal officials, is poised to announce new funding for permanent housing and supportive services for homeless people Thursday morning.

Wu is set to make the announcement with officials from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development at the Cathedral of St. Paul in downtown Boston at 10:30 a.m.

The announcement will come days after city officials cleared tents from the Mass. and Cass area, which is the epicenter of the city and region’s opioid and homelessness crises. The area, which refers to the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, is an open-air illicit drug market that has bedeviled multiple mayoral administrations.