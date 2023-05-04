These South Carolina GOP women are warning their party about abortion politics, but will they listen?

In taking on that role, she joined a small contingent of South Carolina Republican women acknowledging that a hard-right position on abortion is not realistic and could be detrimental to their party. Their opposition to certain restrictions stands as an act of defiance against a party that has been given a lot of rein in red states to regulate abortion access since the Supreme Court overturned the nearly 50-year federal right to an abortion in the Dobbs decision last year.

WASHINGTON — South Carolina state Senator Sandy Senn considers herself a “pro-life” Republican. But now she’s become one of the lead voices in the state opposing abortion restrictions that she has deemed go too far.

Last week, Senn and her women colleagues in the state Senate, along with a few male Republican colleagues and the Democrats, helped block the passage of a near-total ban on abortions in South Carolina, ending a three-day debate. It was just the latest unsuccessful effort to pass such a complete ban in the state. This is not the first time Senn has drawn a red line on the issue with her leadership. She was the only Republican to oppose a ban after about six weeks of pregnancy that the state Senate passed earlier this year.

“Everybody [could] say, ‘Oh yeah, 100 percent pro-life, 100 percent pro-life, no exceptions,’ all this kind of stuff, until the Dobbs decision came down,” Senn told the Globe. “It’s no longer a dress rehearsal, and women will vote single-issue on this.”

This is the case, she warned, even in deep-red South Carolina, where Democrats struggle in statewide races and where support for abortion restrictions is widespread. It’s represented by Senator Lindsey Graham, who proposed a national ban on abortions after 15 weeks. And it’s the home state of presidential candidate Nikki Haley, who last week failed to define a clear position on abortion, and Senator Tim Scott, who is exploring a presidential bid and who has said he would support the most conservative legislation restricting abortion that might reach his desk.

Opponents of a total ban on abortion gathered in the lobby of the South Carolina State House in 2022. Jeffrey Collins/Associated Press

The unlikely coalition that formed to stop a near-total abortion ban last week — known as “The Human Life Protection Act,” which would have banned abortions at conception and provided few exceptions — included several Republicans, three of whom are women: Senn, Penry Gustafson, and Katrina Shealy.

“They don’t care about the children, they care about a victory,” Shealy said from the state Senate floor on April 26 of the bill’s proponents, all members of her own party. “Say this passes and there were 1,000 more babies born a year in South Carolina, or maybe 2,000. They’ll forget about them after they’re born. They will not want to feed them or educate them or fill their needs in foster care if a mother or family cannot care for them. Once they are no longer the unborn and the born, they will walk away.”

If the bill passed, Shealy argued from the well, pregnant women would become “property of the State of South Carolina.” She highlighted that the people supporting the bill often also support less government regulation on issues like masks and business.

“I just don’t think there’s been enough realization in my party of what the practical implications of this drive to have an at-conception ban — I don’t think they understand what it entails,” said state Senator Tom Davis, a Republican who joined the women in blocking the legislation. “This overall push to extend abortion bans to the moment of conception, there is a dramatic disconnect between that position and where the vast majority of people are.”

That and other antiabortion measures in the state could still have a future — including the latest attempt at a ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy that Senn opposed, similar to one that was recently overturned by the state Supreme Court. But the rejection of a near-total ban, alongside a failed effort to restrict abortions in Nebraska on the same day, showed that even within safely Republican strongholds, there can be limits to what is politically possible. Under current state law, South Carolina limits most abortions after 20 weeks’ gestation. Still, the state has seen an influx of women seeking abortions from neighboring states that have rolled back access to abortion even further.

There are already data points to suggest that there are electoral consequences for Republicans on the issue of abortion: The 2022 midterms were supposed to favor Republicans, but instead they only narrowly flipped the House of Representatives and failed to win control of the Senate. Democrats heavily credit the Dobbs decision for reversing their fortune. Reproductive rights have consistently won in ballot initiatives since Dobbs, including in conservative and swing states like Kansas, Kentucky, and Michigan.

“Because we keep going down these rabbit holes of extremism, we’re just going to keep losing,” said Representative Nancy Mace, a Republican who supports flexibility on abortion rights. KENNY HOLSTON/NYT

In Washington, Representative Nancy Mace, a Republican who represents a swing district on the coast of South Carolina, has repeatedly used her platform to criticize her own party’s response to the Supreme Court ruling.

“We can’t win a popular vote right now with the positions that we’ve taken on this issue, and a few others. We can’t win,” Mace told the Globe. “How are you going to convince and win over hearts and minds by being [expletive] to women, especially young women? That’s not a formula for success.”

“I politically feel like I’m living on an island . . . I’m a caucus of one. And it is very lonely right now,” she said. “It’s very disappointing, it’s very discouraging, and I want to show my party that there is hope for the future, but we’ve got to lean in and show leadership on the toughest of issues.” Mace said her ideal limits around abortion fall between 15 and 20 weeks of pregnancy.

While few, if any, House Republicans are lining up to support Mace, there seems to be acknowledgment from other parts of the party that this is a problem for Republicans. On Sunday, Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel told Fox News Sunday that abortion is a “big issue” in key states, and that Republican candidates need to face it “head on” instead of ignoring it.

Complicating matters for Republicans who may want to steer the conversation toward a middle ground is the influence that the staunch antiabortion wing of the party has in shaping primaries. Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, for example, has stated it will not support presidential candidates who don’t support a ban on abortions after at least 15 weeks of pregnancy.

The threat of a primary challenge is real for Senn and her colleagues. According to The State, Senate majority leader Shane Massey said that his “response to Senator Senn will be in 2024,″ when asked about her criticism of the legislature’s priorities. He didn’t expand on the comment, but to Senn there was “no other way” to interpret it.

Chad Connelly, a former Republican state party chair, told the Globe that Republicans wouldn’t let up on the issue.

“I’m just deeply disappointed when people say they’re pro-life but don’t vote that way,” Connelly said. “They’re out of step with their party, they’re out of step with their constituency.”

Though these women’s actions last week were welcomed by abortion access advocates, the lawmakers do not view themselves as champions of abortion. As Gustafson put it, her reservations around the ban legislation were that it would not survive a court challenge, but she would, and has, supported a ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

“If I were queen of the universe, there’d be no abortions. Never,” Gustafson said. “However I’m not queen of the universe, number one, and number two, it’s just not reality based.”

Lissandra Villa Huerta can be reached at lissandra.villa@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @LissandraVilla.