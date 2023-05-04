Inspiration is a beast. You have to feed it.

“What should I draw?” used to be a question I often asked myself. I thought that people were randomly “struck” by ideas, and I would spend hours searching in my head for ones that might not have been there.

At the time, I didn’t realize my mind was hungry for new experiences that would feed my creative inspiration. I’ve learned that it functions like a little beast that requires care and attention. I take a step back from my work to read lots of books, explore the city around me, research new topics, go to museums, etc. That feeds the beast.