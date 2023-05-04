Inspiration is a beast. You have to feed it.

“What should I draw?” used to be a question I often asked myself. I thought that people were randomly “struck” by ideas, and I would spend hours searching in my head for ones that might not have been there.
At the time, I didn’t realize my mind was hungry for new experiences that would feed my creative inspiration. I’ve learned that it functions like a little beast that requires care and attention. I take a step back from my work to read lots of books, explore the city around me, research new topics, go to museums, etc. That feeds the beast.
When you’re feeling a little stuck, your beast is telling you it’s trying to make something out of nothing. To give it something to work with, you need a break. Maybe watch a film you’ve had on your list for a while or listen to an album that you love. This time, analyze the creative decisions behind the film or the lyrics. By doing this, you might feed your beast. After you satisfy the greedy little guy, take a short walk and see what happens. If you let your mind wander, you may stumble on a new idea.
Dani Pendergast is a freelance illustrator in Boston. Find her on Instagram @dcpender.