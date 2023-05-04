Breath tests must be held to the strict standards of medical labs

As a medical laboratory scientist, I have always been concerned about the use of test devices used by nonmedical people (“Make it easy to reopen drunk driving convictions after breathalyzer scandal,” Editorial, May 1).

The results of any test may have far-reaching effects. A blood sugar testing device needs to report accurate data so that the person with diabetes can make the right health choices. An inaccurate result may have life-threatening consequences.

A breath test is no different. A falsely elevated result achieved by a defective device or an untrained operator can be life-changing. The test subject could be accused of a crime they did not commit.