The left wing is humor-challenged

As a self-described leftist, I applaud Todd May’s piece about a lack of humor among our wing ( “The left needs a good laugh,” Opinion, May 1). I remember participating in a human rights delegation to the West Bank in Palestine and standing for hours at one of the many arbitrary checkpoints (road closures) that make daily life for Palestinians so challenging. My friend and I passed the time repeating Mel Brooks and Monty Python routines (think of the knight refusing passage who lost all of his limbs in the scene from “Monty Python and the Holy Grail”), and we were roundly criticized by our ultra-serious American traveling companions. Of course, our Palestinian hosts thought it was a great way to deal with the absurdity of the situation, an inhuman and cruel feature of their daily existence under Israeli military occupation. But our left-wing American companions thought it showed a lack of appreciation for the severity of apparent human rights violations. Humor is not disrespect; it’s a weapon.

Howard B. Lenow

Sudbury





Step 1: Don’t take yourself too seriously. Step 2: Get insight into the ‘other.’

Great opinion piece by Todd May.

A wise person once told me that while there is a plethora of things to take very seriously in this life, taking oneself too seriously is not among them.

I’m a center-left independent, and I have this crazy notion that we should all push ourselves to take in information from a variety of sources, including those with which we disagree, even some of the dishonest, over-the-top ones (hello, ratings powerhouse Fox News). Perhaps one would gain a little insight as to what the appeal is to millions of one’s fellow citizens.

I also think that one does not engender support for their views by being a humorless scold.

John Nagles

Gardner





And another thing …

Todd May wrote that he “was driven to the Tampa airport by a self-identified lesbian,” and my leftist friends all complained that he didn’t take public transportation.

Scott Rossiter

Grafton