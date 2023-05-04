Nikki Haley makes Biden’s age a target. AI makes us all targets.

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley’s recent comment that President Biden might not live to complete a second term is remarkable in a number of ways. First, it demonstrates that ageism is unique in being perhaps the only form of prejudice generally tolerated by the public, including those who would otherwise vehemently condemn discrimination. Had Haley, who herself is eligible for AARP membership, attacked another political opponent precisely because that opponent was Black or gay or Jewish, she would, quite rightly, have been so severely censured that her own candidacy probably would have been over. But it would appear that inclusiveness somehow does not extend to the elderly.

The rationale behind this might be the gratuitous and unwarranted perception that older workers are less competent, efficient, or adaptable than their younger counterparts in a given field. While this is a groundless stereotype, there is ever in the workplace that situation of the besieged older worker struggling to hang on until retirement while younger workers breathe down his or her neck trying to get the worker’s job.