Ongoing debate over how Uber, Lyft drivers should be classified

This questionable argument has been made many times before. However, drivers do not function “in every respect” as employees. At all times, drivers decide when, where, and for how long they wish to work, and they don’t need approval to not show up to work. They may work for competitors and may drive in Boston, Pittsfield, or anywhere in between. Indeed, the majority of drivers work part time, earning some extra money when it is convenient for their schedules.

In their op-ed attacking rideshare companies, “Uber, Lyft drivers deserve better protections” (May 2), Mark Erlich and Rand Wilson claim that “drivers function in every respect as employees and should have the protections associated with that status along with the options of flexibility.”

If, as Erlich and Wilson maintain, companies could offer both the benefits of employment and extreme flexibility, some would do so. But no company does, because their business wouldn’t function if employees were free at all times to choose when and where to work. Imagine Starbucks allowing baristas to show up at any time at any location.

There is a legitimate debate to be had regarding the classification of drivers and what can be done to make things better for them. That debate must acknowledge that gig economy work is fundamentally different from traditional employment.

Adrian Durbin

Needham

The writer is the former head of communications at Lyft.





This driver values the unique flexibility he enjoys

As a rideshare driver for more than five years, I challenge the authors of “Uber, Lyft drivers deserve better protections” to identify a single industry that offers the same kind of flexibility to employees that I enjoy now.

For more than two years, union leaders who want to organize rideshare and delivery drivers have kept repeating the line, “There is nothing in state or federal employment laws that prevents employees from having flexible work schedules.” It’s a tired argument.

The fact is that rideshare and delivery driving offers workers a fundamental flexibility that is unique. That’s why even drivers who support the unions have admitted that more than 75 percent of drivers surveyed don’t want to be classified as employees. There is legislation at the State House that would protect our flexibility while also giving us new benefits. The unions may not like it, but the majority of drivers want this type of solution.

Stephen Cronin

Hopkinton





Many drivers are struggling and want the freedom to join a union

I am writing in response to the op-ed published on May 2 regarding the rights of Uber and Lyft drivers like me. Please allow us drivers to speak for ourselves.

Only one bill was overwhelmingly backed by drivers, and only one bill gives drivers the freedom to form a union.

I drive 60 to 70 hours a week just to survive, with no voice, and without basic workplace protections such as workers’ compensation, minimum wage protections, or unemployment insurance. As a mother of three, it’s an untenable situation.

For many of us, a workforce made up largely of people of color and immigrants, rideshare driving increasingly feels like working in a mobile sweatshop. We work to the bone in an industry rigged against us.

We know that forming a union is our best shot to fix our unfair industry, and thousands of us are organizing in a historic fight to do just that.

Advertisement

We need the freedom to form a union. The Rideshare Driver Justice Bill is the only piece of legislation filed in Massachusetts that will give us that.

Bethlehem Tsegaye

Dorchester

The writer is a driver member of the Machinists Union and a member of the Drivers Demand Justice Coalition and has been an Uber driver for 10 years.