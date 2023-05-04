A friend in need — and help that goes without saying

Words were never an option for this book. I didn’t want to dictate a message or try to pinpoint what the story is about. It was important to me that my illustrations be free for interpretation.

I’ve been amazed by the conversations that the book has sparked. Conversations about depression, guilt, and all sorts of mental health issues. Because I left the book wordless, people can see their own struggle reflected back at them, and, I hope, connect with what the bear is going through.

For me, the book is about the relationship between someone battling depression and alcoholism and the person trying to help them. When the first images of the bear appeared in my sketchbook nine years ago, I was involved in such a relationship. My frustration at trying to help this person, who didn’t want to admit that anything was wrong and didn’t want my help, came out in the drawings of the bear and the hare.