Same olde, same olde from Old Sturbridge Village charter foes

If you grew up in the area, all of this may sound familiar — because your school probably dragged you there on a field trip, a New England rite of passage right up there with whale watches and forced marches along the Freedom Trail.

Old Sturbridge Village is one of the oldest and largest outdoor living history museums in the country. It sits on 200 acres in Sturbridge, a tiny town roughly 20 miles southwest of Worcester. Established nearly 80 years ago, the museum recreates what life was like in rural New England in the early 1800s. Visitors — more than 250,000 per year — can observe what life was like from actors dressed in period costumes and learn about textile manufacturing or how to make maple sugar.

It’s a you’ll-thank-us-later kind of experience that most students in Worcester will no longer have — city officials canceled field trips last month for hundreds of Worcester Public School third-graders, severing a longstanding relationship between the district and the museum. It was a petty and inappropriate move by the district, which is depriving children of a valuable educational experience because of a dispute that has nothing to do with them — and everything to do with education politics.

How did we get here? In late February, after much debate and strong opposition from Worcester elected officials, the state’s Board of Elementary and Secondary Education voted 7-4 to approve a proposal for Worcester Cultural Academy charter public school. The new charter school will be located in Worcester but follow an educational model similar to the existing Old Sturbridge Academy charter public school, where students spend part of their classroom time at the Old Sturbridge Village. That charter school opened in 2017 and serves almost 300 students. The new charter has a different board than the existing one but has hired Old Sturbridge Village to be the educational manager of the school.

The objections to WCA centered about money, of course — specifically, that the new charter school would take $2 million away from the WPS in its first year, since roughly 125 Worcester students are expected to initially enroll in the new school and the district would no longer receive state funds for those students.

Enter the ban: The Worcester School Committee voted unanimously to halt field trips to the Village, which roughly 1,700 Worcester third-graders take every year. The call to boycott originally came from the local teachers union and the Massachusetts Teachers Association.

It’s one thing to bash the state or even the charter, but to rationalize lashing out at Old Sturbridge Village itself, the School Committee has conjured up an ethics scandal at the museum where there appears to be none.

Prior to voting on the ban, members of the School Committee, which includes Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty, sent a letter to state agencies including the inspector general and the auditor’s office asking them to investigate what they called the “questionable financial relationship” between the museum and the new school. The committee’s concerns centered around the assertion by the museum’s officers that the charter school will provide reliable revenue to the museum. The school’s critics appear to view it as somehow nefarious that the museum hopes to be paid for its work, but nonprofits seeking revenue through legal means is entirely ethical. State education authorities have reviewed the museum’s existing relationship with the charter school in Sturbridge without finding any problems. The arrangement seems to be no different than other contracts charter schools typically sign with nonprofits that offer similar operational or academic services.

The critics also contend there is a conflict of interest because some founding members of the new charter school have direct ties to Old Sturbridge Village. To whatever extent that accusation has merit, though, it’s a problem with the school, not the museum.

As for the siphoning of funds from local districts by charter schools that critics raise alarms about, rarely do they mention the charter school reimbursement program. While the district will lose $2 million in the first year, it will also get about $2 million the first year in transitional aid for tuition “loss” when the new charter school opens — that is, money for kids the district is no longer educating, with additional dollars coming each year depending on how many kids enroll in the charter school.

In an interview, Tracy O’Connell Novick, the Worcester School Committee member who filed the ban proposal, said that it was a question of consistency. “If we’re saying that this entity does not manage funds in an ethical fashion,” then the School Committee shouldn’t be directing further funds to an unethical entity. But in their letter to state agencies, the elected officials allege that the charter’s board has a conflict of interest, not the museum, and do not appear to allege any mismanagement of funds on the museum’s part.

It’s unclear how much taxpayer money goes to fund the now-canceled trips, but a district spokesperson told MassLive that a foundation helps cover the cost of the trips, at around $20,000 a year. (State Senator Ryan Fattman, a Republican whose district includes Sturbridge, is trying to raise funds for the trips so Worcester students can continue visiting the village for free.)

Worcester has two other charter schools with a combined enrollment of about 2,000 students, according to the Massachusetts Charter Public School Association. Both schools have lengthy wait-lists; as of last fall, 620 Worcester students are on a charter school wait-list, per figures provided by the association. And there’s room for charter school expansion: Worcester has about 3,000 seats available under the state-imposed cap.

Old Sturbridge Village’s real crime seems to be that it’s been willing to be part of an effort to provide parents with the educational options that the wait-lists in Worcester indicate they clearly want. In recent years, charter opponents have adopted scorched-earth tactics to smear school proponents. But banning children from visiting a beloved museum over what amounts to a policy difference is not merely a step too far — it’s the kind of cheap tactic that’s only going to convince parents skeptical of the district not to trust it with their children’s education.

