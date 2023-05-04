‘Does Montgomery ever rip into his team?’ and other questions about the Bruins answered

Below are some highlights from the AMA , which has been condensed and edited for clarity. Questions are in bold from Redditors who participated.

Porter has covered the Bruins and NHL for the Globe since 2018. Before that, he was a staff writer at the Palm Beach Post for nine years covering South Florida sports.

On Wednesday afternoon, Boston Globe sports reporter Matt Porter hosted an Ask Me Anything session on Reddit focused on the Bruins and his coverage of the team.

What do you think are the most important moves for Don Sweeney to make this off-season? Obviously we’re without a first round pick for the next couple years and it looks like Boston will definitely need to shed some cap space in order to remain competitive.

Matt Porter: Have to move money out if you want to consider re-signing Bertuzzi (probably have to move money out anyway to ice a competitive roster). I have Hall, Forbort, Grzelcyk, Zboril maybe as the ones you actively shop, and of course you listen on everyone (that’s standard GM stuff).

Barring a roster-reshaping trade, you’re expecting growth from Zacha, Coyle, Frederic and guys like Lauko and Steen...plus maybe Merkulov and Lysell start knocking...

What do you think the goalie situation looks like next year? Bussi looks good, Sway needs a deal and is the future, and obviously Linus had an outstanding season. Would giving Sway a deal comparable to Oettinger and moving Ullmark at his highest value and recouping some high end young talent/high picks be the move?

MP: Best regular-season tandem in the league, and it’s a tandem league. You do everything you can do hold onto those two. If someone offers a haul for Ullmark, maybe, but there are ~28 other teams praying for the kind of goalie situation the Bruins have.

Should the Bruins consider making a decision on Ullmark? I’m not totally sold on this. His contract is very reasonable and they’d be selling high. Not ideal trading him, but the Bruins are in a dire cap situation and don’t really have the youth to fill the holes. Eventually, they’ll have to move on from Swayman or Ullmark.

MP: Trading the Vezina-winning, Triple-Crown half of a Jennings tandem, whose cap hit is less than that of 13 other goalies in the league would be...a choice.

I think you listen, but you look elsewhere (way elsewhere).

Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark (35) (left) and Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) skate to the line to shake hands of Florida players at the end of their overtime loss. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Does Montgomery ever rip into his team? Not saying he needs to coach with an iron fist but after 3 straight playoff games of half effort it makes me wonder if Montgomery is too passive with trying to fire the guys up in losing situations. Also, since it’s been confirmed now that Ullmark was dealing with a restrictive, painful injury the whole series, what was the thought process of playing him for 6 straight games when Swayman is as talented as most teams starters and he was rested and healthy the whole time? Florida switched goalies after Lyon didn’t work out and look what happened.

MP: I wonder if/how this playoff series will change Montgomery’s approach. He made a comment mid-series about “learning” in the postseason ...I don’t see him changing who he is -- he’s a positive, sunny guy -- but you never know.

The goalie situation is A1 on the list of questions for when he speaks to us next. Would like to hear a full explanation, not just deflecting to “Goalie Bob” Essensa (the Bruins do not typically make assistants available to the media; we ask all the time).

The Boston Bruins held practice at Warrior Ice Arena. Bruins goaltender coach Bob Essena chats with Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark (35). John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

I consider our cup window closed when Goalie Bob retires. Have you ever spoke with Essensa or the goalie staff? Is anyone apprenticing under him?

MP: Mike Dunham would be next in line; he shares organizational/prospect duties while Essensa works with the NHL guys. Not sure how much longer Bob has left; never talked to him about that. Because of club policy, I rarely get to speak with him at length, other than saying hello.

Here is a story I wrote after our most recent interview. I picked his brain during a walk from the Kings’ rink back to the Marriott down the street.

The defense looked like an absolute mess all series turning the puck over at the blue line. Is this more an issue of style of play in this series, or are the Bruins D (Lindholm mostly, who I loved all regular season) not built for the playoffs? Also - seems like the Bruins beat generally gets along with each other. Is there camaraderie among the beat writers?

MP: To the second question: yes! The vibe on the beat has markedly improved over the past few years. I would guess it’s mostly because of COVID and how hard that was on all of us. It probably reminded us that we don’t have to be [expletive] to each other while competing for stories/access/information/attention.

I find it hard to say someone’s not built for the playoffs when they’re 6-4, 215. Lindholm said yesterday his foot wasn’t an issue (I saw him with ice bags on it after multiple games down the stretch), but he didn’t have the usual jump that let him get an angle on (or blow by) forecheckers during the season. He was so tentative this series that something was clearly in his head...that puck over glass penalty in the third period of Game 6 -- he’s not a glass-and-out guy to begin with, and to see him dump it over under almost no pressure...baffling.

Florida does deserve credit -- they forced a lot of those mistakes down the stretch of the series, and Boston (’s coaches) had no answers. Players sure didn’t have answers when we were asking them yesterday.

Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) looks away after the winning Florida goal went in the net in overtime scored by Florida’s Carter Verhaeghe as Florida’s Matthew Tkachuk (Left), along with Sam Bennett, celebrates. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Has there been any questioning of the breakout posed to Montgomery? To me, FLA crashing their D so aggressively and the Bruins being so focused on getting north with the puck as quick as possible made life a nightmare breaking out with possession and even limiting time to chip the puck out to the neutral zone. I haven’t seen anything on this so I was just curious if Montgomery touched on this at all.

MP: That’s a lot of what I asked players yesterday. Few answers. Eager to hear what Montgomery says about it when he wraps up with us early next week. To me, that was the biggest issue in the series.

Do you get the sense that the players will eventually be able to look back on all the great things that happened this season and enjoy those memories, even if it’s hard to right now? I’m just so sad for them and hope that in the future they will be able to enjoy the good times.

MP: Absolutely, yes, even if it will always haunt them. I think as the years go on this season will be a reminder of how fleeting success is in this game they love. But there was too much good. You think Swayman and Ullmark are ever going to forget the hugs? Or Pastrnak getting to play one more year with Krejci? Or Dancing on My Own?

Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron speaks with the media during the end of season player availability inside the Bruins locker room at Warrior Ice Arena. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Where is your head at on the return of Bergeron and Krejci after exit interviews? What do you think they want to do? Do you think they should be here next year, or is it time to move on?

MP: Gut feeling -- please, everyone, take that for what it is -- is that Krejci is done. This year was hard for him personally, with the family in South Carolina. Bergeron I could see coming back, but I would not be surprised if he also retired.

As it was last year, it’s probably a good idea to steel yourselves for a reset, and be pleasantly surprised if either/both return.

If a player gets a game misconduct early in the game, Corey Perry style, what do they do? Do they just hang around the locker room or do they get showered up and go upstairs with the scratches? I’ve always wondered that.

MP: Typically hang out and watch on TV with trainers, staff members, video coaches, etc. Sometimes scratches will be down there, too, especially on the road.

Who has genuinely [been] the most enjoyable player to converse with? Have any told a story that drastically altered your interpretation of them?

MP: Two really good questions.

Most players bring something to the table. Marchand is so quick-witted and enjoys the give-and-take...Bergeron is thoughtful and perceptive...Carlo has a great attitude ...Hall’s mind for the game is razor-sharp...Coyle is just a really nice dude...if we’re keeping it Bruins, there aren’t many dull/boring guys in that room. I can be sort of a goofy fella, and I feel I can just be myself and do my thing and the players/coaches generally seem to accept me. So that’s cool.

The perception thing is interesting. I try to keep an open mind about everyone, trying to avoid any preconceived notions, even though a lot of these guys have been written about/reported on for years. I like to dig in and get to know guys as much as possible. Sometimes you find out a guy leans hard one way politically, or has some personal tragedy they’ve overcome, and it only adds more color to the profile.

Who has the coolest car?

MP: I’m going with Chara. He used to stash a Honda Accord at his home in Sarasota.

Did you manage to get video of every single goalie hug this season? Meant a lot to us watching out of marker or for the non-NESN games.

MP: Thanks! So, I have a good source for that. Follow my man Conor Ryan on Twitter. He usually posts those videos. Meanwhile, my role dictates that I am polishing off a story and rushing to the elevator as the final buzzer sounds.

What (or who) has been one of your best or most memorable experiences when talking with players or team staff?

Colby Cave (left) on the Great Wall of China with Bruins teammates Charlie McAvoy and Brad Marchand in September 2018. Matt Porter/Boston Globe

MP: Hard to beat the 2018 preseason trip to China. I was on top of the Great Wall, having a beer at a souvenir shop/cafe with Marchand, DeBrusk, McAvoy and Pastrnak and another writer.

There’s a lot more, obviously. Talking life (and lately, parenthood) with guys like Bergeron, Carlo and Foligno. Giving and taking [expletive] from Marchand. A lot of my dealings with Chara and Rask were memorable for various reasons. It’s a fun gig.

What’s a typical “day in your life” on days of home games? What time do you get to the rink? Do you go into the office before then? How’s the food at the rink for the press?

MP: Oh man. When I lived four blocks away from Warrior, it was: wake up, walk to morning skate, interview/report/write, come home and grab my gear, play pickup at Warrior, shower, go to the Garden. Unbeatable lifestyle.

With a kid now and living on the North Shore, it’s usually: bike, train or a combo of that to Warrior, morning skate, transit home, Dad stuff, train to game, train home. Occasionally I drive in.

I rarely go to the office...maybe 4-6 times a year. Just not necessary for my role. Expecting to be there more now that we do the Globe show. I’m on there Friday.

Typically I arrive at any rink 90-120 mins before puck drop.

TD Garden food is actually pretty good -- usually chicken/steak/fish, a pasta station, big salad bar, desserts, sides ... omelette station/brunch stuff for matinee games. Reasonably priced at $10. I would rank it top-10 in the league.

Favorite NHL media meal might be Vancouver (salmon and sushi...sorry, wiping drool off my laptop). Vegas, Montreal and Chicago are up there. Worst in my experience are Florida, Ottawa, Detroit and San Jose.

To read the full AMA click here.

