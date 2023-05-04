EMass baseball: Medfield’s nearly unhittable righthander, Jack Collins, headlines Players of the Week

Austin Campbell, Franklin — The junior lefthander hurled six innings of one-hit ball with 13 strikeouts in Monday’s 7-0 win over Canton, continuing his breakout season by lowering his ERA to 0.66 across 21 innings.
Charlie Collins, Natick — In Monday’s 17-6 win at Wellesley, the senior collected three hits and drove in five runs, including a two-run homer. The southpaw also improved to 4-0 on the mound by striking out seven across six strong innings.
Jack Collins, Medfield — Across two starts, the Union-bound righthander was nearly unhittable, throwing a no-hitter with one walk and 11 strikeouts in Friday’s 4-0 win over Dover-Sherborn before tossing a one-hitter with no walks and 11 strikeouts in Wednesday’s 14-0 win over Bellingham.
Scott Donahue, Medfield — After catching Collins’ no-hitter on Friday, the UMass-Lowell bound backstop launched three home runs and drove in six runs during a 4 for 4 day at the dish in Monday’s 10-0 win over Dedham.
Gabe Knudsen, Hanover — The junior captain allowed one run, struck out 28 batters, and tossed two complete games in wins over North Quincy (5-1) and Scituate (8-0), highlighted by Wednesday’s 18-strikeout gem against the Sailors.
Jaden Lovell, East Bridgwater — The two-way junior went 2 for 3 with five RBIs and three runs scored in Thursday’s 12-2 win over Mashpee and then pitched five shutout innings with eight strikeouts while adding two hits and an RBI in Monday’s 10-0 win over Carver.
Drew Scialdone, Amesbury — The junior outfielder showcased all of his tools across three games, going 8 for 11 with four RBIs, two doubles, and eight stolen bases during a 2-1 week for the Indians.