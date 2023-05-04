EMass baseball: Medfield’s nearly unhittable righthander, Jack Collins, headlines Players of the Week

Austin Campbell, Franklin — The junior lefthander hurled six innings of one-hit ball with 13 strikeouts in Monday’s 7-0 win over Canton, continuing his breakout season by lowering his ERA to 0.66 across 21 innings.

Charlie Collins, Natick — In Monday’s 17-6 win at Wellesley, the senior collected three hits and drove in five runs, including a two-run homer. The southpaw also improved to 4-0 on the mound by striking out seven across six strong innings.

Jack Collins, Medfield — Across two starts, the Union-bound righthander was nearly unhittable, throwing a no-hitter with one walk and 11 strikeouts in Friday’s 4-0 win over Dover-Sherborn before tossing a one-hitter with no walks and 11 strikeouts in Wednesday’s 14-0 win over Bellingham.