If the Celtics play like that, they will be unstoppable, but ...

Play with the passion, effort, and urgency that you brought in Game 2 of this Eastern Conference semifinal series every single time, and October’s daydream will become June’s reality.

Play like that , Celtics. Play every game here on out in these NBA playoffs the way you did in Wednesday night’s 121-87 throttling of the Sixers.

If you can play like that, if you can muster such focus every time you take the hardwood — parquet or otherwise — that overdue 18th banner will be raised at last to the TD Garden rafters.

Not could be. Will be.

Advertisement

There will be no hedging here. It really is that simple.

The Celtics have the deepest and most well-rounded roster in the NBA. They have more quality pieces than any remaining playoff team, and the pieces fit well. In terms of talent, they are better and deeper than the team that lost in six games to the Warriors in last season’s NBA Finals. They are built for this.

Get Garden Party A daily pop-up newsletter covering everything you need to know about the Celtics’ and Bruins’ 2023 postseasons. Enter Email Sign Up

All the Celtics have to do is resist tripping into those familiar habits that end up making the pursuit of their championship goals more complicated than it has to be.

Can they do that? At the least, Wednesday’s win showed that they are capable of ramping up their intensity and playing their best when circumstances demand it and a loss would leave them in a grim situation.

The Celtics had to win Game 2 after sleepwalking through Game 1 at home Monday against a Sixers team that presumably was weakened by the absence of center Joel Embiid, the NBA’s Most Valuable Player this season.

The Celtics did not take advantage of the massive void. They took it for granted, forgot to involve Jaylen Brown in the second half, and took an approach on defense that was uninspired tactically and in terms of effort. After James Harden dropped 45 points on their heads in a 119-115 Sixers win, more than one Celtic acknowledged that Embiid’s absence probably made them complacent.

Advertisement

It was an exasperating acknowledgement, because they ought to know better by now. But it was not a surprise. All season, this team has not been able to resist enhancing its own degree of difficulty.

Fortunately, they’re also adept at getting their act together when their hopes and goals are at stake. They could not afford to lose Game 2, and they played like it. Behind Brown’s determined first half (he scored 16 of his game-high 25 points before the break) and a relentless defensive effort (Brown set the tone there, too, locking down Harden for the full length of the court at times), the Celtics took an 8-point lead into halftime, then seized total control in the third.

Derrick White snapped out of his recent slump to score 8 straight Celtics points in a span of 2:26 in that third quarter to give the Celtics a 76-60 lead at the 4:01 mark. Then NBA Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon took it from there, morphing into the modern version of Vinnie “The Microwave” Johnson, hitting three 3-pointers in the span of 1:38 to give the Celtics an insurmountable 92-65 lead.

The only suspense beyond that was waiting to see when Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla would remove essential but injury-prone center Robert Williams III from the rout. The stubborn rookie coach finally got around to it with five minutes remaining, and then the exhaling could begin.

Advertisement

It was the kind of victory that stirs optimism. If they play like this, anything is possible … But that’s the question too: Can they play like this all the time? Can they resist complacency when they have an advantage, perceived or real? Can they eliminate the lapses in judgment and intensity and maintain consistency like the champion they aspire to be?

All of the answers will not be revealed until the season ends, one way or another. But Game 2 was the Celtics at their best, even as the best Celtic wasn’t anywhere close to his best. Jayson Tatum ran into foul trouble and finished with just 7 points in 19 minutes. It’s a tribute to Brown, Brodgon, White, Marcus Smart, and the rest of the talent on this roster that the Celtics won in a blowout despite Tatum and Al Horford combining to shoot 3 for 17.

The Celtics can build on this with a similar determined all-around effort — and presumably a far more productive performance from Tatum — Friday night in Philadelphia.

Frankly, the Celtics should win this series in five games, six at the most. Embiid is compromised by his injury. Harden is an enigma. The Celtics are deeper, more well-rounded, more talented overall.

But will they build on Game 2′s stellar and necessary performance? Will they sustain that intensity and determination?…

Advertisement

You’d like to think the lesson has been learned. Maybe this is the time, with 11 wins to go for a championship, that it has finally sunk in for good.

I want to believe it. Now let’s see it.

Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn.