Ranking the 16 AFC teams: Patriots have a ways to go to reach the top

The Patriots are hoping to rebound from a disappointing 8-9 season, but in the NFL, the balance of power is squarely in the AFC. The conference is teeming with star quarterbacks and championship-caliber teams, and got even tougher with the Jets acquiring Aaron Rodgers.

With free agency and the draft and 95 percent of roster building behind us, here’s a ranking of the 16 teams in the AFC entering 2023:

1. Chiefs

The Super Bowl champs let JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mecole Hardman, and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy leave. But as long as they have Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Andy Reid, they are going to be Super Bowl favorites. Jawaan Taylor should be an upgrade over Orlando Brown at left tackle, and Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore, and Rashee Rice should be the next stars at receiver.

2. Bengals

The Bengals are 22-11 the last two seasons, and were one late hit away from back-to-back Super Bowls. Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins are nearly unstoppable, and should lead the Bengals on another deep playoff run. The Bengals also improved their offensive line with Brown at left tackle, and drafted Myles Murphy in the first round to bolster the defensive line.

3. Jets

Yes, adding one player changes everything, especially when it’s a four-time NFL MVP, even if Rodgers is 40 years old and coming off a mediocre season by his standards. General manager Joe Douglas and coach Robert Saleh have built an explosive roster that went 7-10 last year despite its QBs compiling an NFL-worst 75.0 passer rating. The Jets scored just 3 points in losses to the Patriots and Jaguars, and 6 points in losses to the Seahawks and Dolphins. Rodgers surely is good for 4-5 more wins and a deep playoff run.

4. Ravens

John Harbaugh’s team is always competitive and nearly knocked off the Bengals in the playoffs with backup quarterback Tyler Huntley. Now Lamar Jackson is back with a fat new contract, plus two new receivers in Odell Beckham and Zay Flowers. Jackson also has two dangerous tight ends in Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely, and the Ravens are bringing back most of last year’s No. 3 scoring defense.

5. Bills

They did draft an athletic tight end for Josh Allen in Dalton Kincaid, and perhaps the return of Von Miller from an ACL injury and the departure of defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier will get the Bills over the hump. But they still have questionable depth at receiver, and are mostly the same roster that has disappointed in two straight Januarys.

6. Jaguars

Coach Doug Pederson and quarterback Trevor Lawrence have the Jaguars on the rise after they finished 9-8, pulled off an incredible comeback win over the Chargers in the playoffs, and went toe-to-toe with the Chiefs. Now they add receiver Calvin Ridley, plus a left tackle and a tight end from the draft. They might not be a top team yet, but they should feast on a weak AFC South.

7. Dolphins

Mike McDaniel showed how explosive his offense can be with Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill. Now the Dolphins could have a terrific defense with new coordinator Vic Fangio and new cornerback Jalen Ramsey. The only issue is with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and his ability to stay on the field, which is obviously a major question mark. They’d better keep Tom Brady on speed dial.

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has missed four games each of the last two seasons. Doug Murray/Associated Press

8. Chargers

A team that has yet to win a playoff game in three years with Justin Herbert. The AFC West should be tougher with Sean Payton joining the Broncos and the Raiders building up their team. But the Chargers made a great hire in offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, and Herbert is primed to blossom into a full-fledged superstar in Year 4.

9. Steelers

Quarterback Kenny Pickett still needs to prove that he can be The Guy, but he did go 7-5 as a rookie, and he has explosive weapons, a good defense, and now a new left tackle from the draft. The Steelers don’t look like a top team on paper, but they are always steady and solid under Mike Tomlin, for 16 years and counting.

10. Patriots

The Patriots went 8-9 despite being dysfunctional on offense, falling apart on special teams, and making a shocking number of mental mistakes. Now they have a real offensive coordinator in Bill O’Brien, made incremental upgrades at receiver and tight end, and sunk a lot of resources into special teams. But it’s hard seeing much improvement. Mac Jones and his receivers don’t scare opponents. The defense has to replace captain and play-caller Devin McCourty. And now the AFC East is the toughest division in the NFL.

11. Browns

The Browns have the potential to be a surprise team. Deshaun Watson has a full offseason to absorb the offense and work with his teammates, and Jim Schwartz takes over as defensive coordinator. But their division is tough and Watson hasn’t proven he can thrive in cold, inclement weather.

12. Raiders

They have a chance to be dangerous, because they look great with receivers Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, and Hunter Renfrow, tight ends Austin Hooper and Michael Mayer, and running back Josh Jacobs. But Jimmy Garoppolo’s ability to stay healthy and the Raiders’ 28th-ranked defense are major question marks.

13. Titans

Mike Vrabel is too good of a coach to have a repeat of last year’s 7-10 record, and the Titans will be tougher after overhauling the defense in free agency, drafting guard Peter Skoronski, and getting pass rusher Harold Landry back from an ACL injury. But they don’t have much talent on offense outside of Derrick Henry, and quarterback is a question mark between 35-year-old Ryan Tannehill and rookie Will Levis.

14. Broncos

The Broncos shouldn’t be doormats much longer now that Payton is running the show, but improvement in 2023 will revolve around the quarterback. We should find out this year whether Russell Wilson is washed up or if last year was just an aberration.

Sean Payton, who won a Super Bowl with the Saints, was hired as Broncos coach in early February. Matthew Stockman/Getty

15. Colts

The Colts still have a decent offensive line and several good pieces on defense. Expectations should be low with a first-year head coach and a major project in rookie QB Anthony Richardson, but they may not be a fun opponent.

16. Texans

Don’t have much proven talent at receiver, have a hodgepodge defense that needs to come together quickly, and who knows whether No. 2 pick C.J. Stroud is the answer at quarterback?

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.