Panthers bombard Maple Leafs with two goals in 47 seconds and take Game 2 victory

Anton Lundell had a goal and an assist, and Aleksander Barkov and Gustav Forsling also scored for Florida.

The Florida Panthers scored twice in 47 seconds early in the second period, rallying to defeat the Maple Leafs, 3-2, in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Second Round at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Thursday. The Panthers extended their lead in the best-of-seven series with Game 3 at Florida on Sunday. Sergei Bobrovsky made 34 saves.

Toronto led, 2-1, following a spirited, chippy first period. Trouble found the Maple Leafs in the second.

Barkov tied the game 19 seconds into the period on a long shot for his second goal of the postseason. Less than a minute later, there was some sloppy play by Toronto in the defensive zone when Mitch Marner flipped an ill-advised pass to Auston Matthews, who couldn’t get it out of the zone.

Florida quickly countered as Forsling finished off a setup by Matthew Tkachuk — his fourth of the series — for his second and a 3-2 lead.

The Maple Leafs took a while to recover before William Nylander hit the post with a shot that also hit Bobrovsky in the back and stayed out. Florida defenseman Brandon Montour then hit the post at the other end.

Toronto captain John Tavares had a great chance in front before Josh Mahura took a Nylander shot off the visor that left a trail of blood on the ice as he exited for the locker room. The Panthers defenseman returned for the third period.

Toronto came out for the third with plenty of urgency, but couldn’t solve Bobrovsky, who has started to rediscover his Vezina Trophy-winning form in these playoffs after losing the starting job late in the regular season to third-stringer Alex Lyon.

Tavares was stopped in alone and Nylander hit another post. The Maple Leafs winger was also denied in tight with five minutes left in regulation.

Toronto continued to press with Samsonov on the bench for an extra attacker, but couldn’t beat Bobrovsky.

Toronto dropped the series opener, 4-2, at Scotiabank Arena, but got off to a fast start Thursday when Kerfoot scored on the rebound of a Luke Schenn point shot for his second at 2:20 of the first.

Unable to connect on two early power plays in Game 1, the Maple Leafs made it 2-0 on a man advantage at 5:10 when Marner found O’Reilly, who scored his third on a one-timer.

Florida responded at 11:13 when Lundell scored his first after linemate Eetu Luostarinen crushed Leafs defenseman Timothy Liljegren behind Samsonov’s net and Tavares fell.

Czech star Petr Klima dies at 58

Czech forward Petr Klima, whose goal in triple overtime of Game 1 of the 1990 Stanley Cup Finals was a crushing moment for the Bruins and their fans, has died. He was 58.

The news was announced by HC Litvinov, the Czech club where Klima started his career in the 1981-82 season, and by Kadan, where he previously worked as general manager. The cause of death was not given. Obituary C9.

Klima emigrated from communist Czechoslovakia in 1985, four years before the collapse of the Iron Curtain. In 786 games across 13 seasons in the NHL, the right winger scored 313 regular-season goals and added 260 assists. He netted another 28 times with 24 assists in 95 playoff games.

He played for the Oilers, Red Wings, Lightning, Kings, and Penguins.

On May 15, 1990, the Bruins and Oilers met at Boston Garden to open a series for the Stanley Cup, a rematch of the 1988 Finals, won by Edmonton. The Oilers took a 2-0 lead into the third period, but the Bruins managed to tie the game on two goals by Ray Bourque, their Hall of Fame defenseman, the second coming with just a minute and a half left in regulation.

The teams then battled through two scoreless overtime periods, becoming more and more fatigued on a warm spring night in Boston. The little-used Klima, with fresh legs, rifled a shot past Bruins goalie Andy Moog from the right circle at 15:13 of the third overtime period, giving Edmonton a 3-2 win.

The Oilers erupted on the ice in a wild celebration as the Garden fell silent, and the Bruins never recovered. Edmonton won three of the next four games to capture its fifth Stanley Cup in seven years — and last one to date.

“The NHL mourns the passing of Czech legend Petr Klima,” the NHL said in a statement. “Klima helped the Oilers win the 1990 Stanley Cup while scoring a memorable triple-overtime winner in Game 1 of the Final. Our sympathies are with his family, friends and many fans.”

The team said Klima’s triple-overtime winner was one of the most iconic goals in Oilers history.

Exactly 32 years ago, on May 4, 1991, Klima scored a natural hat trick for the Oilers in 5:13 to contribute to a 7-2 victory over the Minnesota North Stars.

Klima played 28 games for his country, scoring 10 times. He was on the Czechoslovak team at the 1984 Canada Cup. His two sons, Kevin and Kelly, play in the top Czech league.