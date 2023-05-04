Physical defensive effort the key as Celtics quiet Joel Embiid, even series with 76ers

About 30 minutes later, still in uniform, downing handfuls of his signature cereal in the Celtics locker room, Smart summed up his predicament.

Marcus Smart walked off the court with a bag of ice on his right shoulder, his lip bloodied, his bruised chest covered with protective padding. If it looked like he had just been through some things, it’s because he had.

The Celtics knew that to get back into this second-round series against the 76ers, they would need to once again embrace their physical, defense-minded approach that might leave some marks, but would also give them the best chance.

And while their 3-point barrage was certainly helpful, one player after another pointed to the gritty, relentless defensive effort as the primary reason for their resounding 121-87 win that knotted these conference semifinals at 1-1.

“Our defense has been slipping,” Smart said, “and we just wanted to come out and get back to what we do best.”

The win was important, and its thoroughness should help soothe the nerves of fans who were rattled by Philadelphia’s stunning Game 1 win without injured center Joel Embiid.

Embiid was listed as doubtful for Game 2 Tuesday night, when he was named NBA MVP. There was a belief that after stealing homecourt from the Celtics, and showing that they present real challenges even without Embiid, the 76ers would rest their star for one more game before bringing him back in Game 3.

But coach Doc Rivers stressed that if Embiid was healthy, he would play. And there he was, all 7 feet, 280 pounds of him, strutting onto the Garden court for tip-off. It could have been an intimidating sight for these Celtics, but the truth is they have generally dominated Embiid’s teams over the years.

And while Embiid was effective as a rim protector — the one situation that required little lateral movement — his usual elegant footwork was missing.

Embiid, who finished with just 15 points and a season-low three rebounds, said his knee sprain was supposed to keep him out 4-6 weeks, but he ended up returning in two. He hopes that the rust will be gone now, but does not expect this to be easy.

It was all smiles for many of the Celtics' starters down the stretch Wednesday night at TD Garden. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

“I’m not going to be 100 percent for the whole time, or I’m not going to be fully healed for the whole time,” he said. “I felt pretty good to play and I felt like I could help the team.”

His presence Wednesday seemed to allow the Celtics to get back to playing Philadelphia the way they are most comfortable after a Game 1 in which the 76ers spaced the floor for James Harden, who punished them inside and out.

Al Horford, Smart and Grant Williams took turns on Embiid, bodying and bumping him and trying to make his return a hassle. Or, as Williams said he told Embiid after checking in: “I’m here to make you frustrated, and continue to make this hard for you every single night.”

Embiid’s reduced mobility made it even more difficult for him to challenge Boston’s 3-point shooters, and spraying long-range shots was going to be an emphasis for the Celtics whether or not Embiid played.

In Game 1, Boston had early success getting to the rim and mostly abandoned long-range looks, attempting a season-low 26. Afterward, coach Joe Mazzulla said that was not a successful formula.

In Game 2, the Celtics connected on 20 of 51, setting a postseason franchise record for attempts. Surprisingly, Jayson Tatum had no part in the explosion.

The All-Star forward struggled through foul trouble and an off shooting night, and was not needed in the fourth quarter because the score was so lopsided. He finished with 7 points on 1 for 7 shooting but received more than enough help.

Brown led the way with 25 points and Malcolm Brogdon came off the bench and scored 23. Williams, who was benched for much of the Hawks series, hit four 3-pointers.

But Mazzulla stressed that the good offense was a product of a focused, aggressive defense that was sparked by Brown’s start. He put constant ball pressure on Harden, who erupted for 45 points in Game 1 but was just 2 for 14 Wednesday.

“First game, he had it rolling,” Brown said. “Just embracing the challenge.”

The 76ers pulled within 61-54 early in the third quarter before the Celtics’ secondary options blew the game open. Embiid’s struggles intensified, as he missed four shots in a row and committed a turnover during one stretch, and Boston’s 3-pointers started pouring in.

Derrick White hit a pair during a 12-1 burst, and then Brogdon added three over a two-minute span, helping the Celtics take a 92-65 lead to the fourth.

Jaylen Brown, seen here pumping up the Garden crowd in the second half, finished with 25 points to lead the Celtics. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Despite this rousing Celtics win, though, the 76ers now return home in a decent spot. The Celtics have not always handled prosperity well this year, and good vibes can fade suddenly. They insist they’re aware.

“Now it’s a matter of, can you do the same thing in the next game?” Williams said. “Does that edge stay, or does that edge go away?”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.