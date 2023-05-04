Red Sox aren’t just playing a good game, they’re talking a good one, too, in hitters’ meetings before the game

In dispatching Gausman, the Red Sox continued an early season pattern of dominating opposing rotations. The average start against the Sox has featured an outing of roughly 4⅓ innings and three earned runs allowed, good for a 6.20 ERA. The Sox have knocked out the opposing starter in fewer than four innings 10 times, easily the most of any team.

Remember the dominance of Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman against the Red Sox last year? That seemed like a distant memory on Thursday night, when the Red Sox completed a four-game sweep by blasting Gausman for eight runs in 3⅓ innings en route to an 11-5 victory, the sixth straight for the surging Red Sox.

“It’s been extraordinary so far. Guys are really putting together quality at-bat after quality at-bat,” DH Justin Turner said. “Especially with this clock now, you make a guy throw 20, 25 pitches in an inning, on the back end of that, they’re probably going to be more likely to make mistakes.”

The demolition has become a collective undertaking. The Sox are elated with the quality of at-bats throughout the lineup — and believe the early success represents the culmination of a process that is unfolding daily in the hours before first pitch.

The Red Sox have held daily hitters’ meetings since 2018. That year, the gatherings served as the foundation of a remarkable hitting culture for a team that had one of the great offenses in recent franchise history. In subsequent years, the meetings have had varying degrees of value. This year, however, the level of input has again been exceptional.

The meetings are at least 15 minutes, and typically feature video of standout performances by players in the preceding game.

“It’s almost like a rally every day,” said hitting coach Pete Fatse. “We’re having a lot of fun with it.”

The dynamics of the meetings have changed since last year. While advance scouting reports are prepared and offered by the analytics and coaching staffs, several players then go into detail about their experiences with opposing pitchers.

Turner is the most prominent voice, particularly for righthander hitters. Kiké Hernández also contributes frequently. Alex Verdugo and Rafael Devers regularly share their lefthanded perspective.

Devers is one of several players empowered to speak out in daily hitters' meetings.

But the participants go beyond those four. Across the team, players have felt empowered to share notes on topics such as first-pitch tendencies, movement patterns of specific pitches, the “trap pitches” of their opponents.

“We’re a lot more engaged than we were last year,” said outfielder Rob Refsnyder. “It’s just healthy dialogue, a lot more interaction, guys saying how they felt against whoever we’re facing all the way up to the bullpen arms.”

The effort to get a number of players involved in the conversation is not an accident.

“When you get everyone participating and talking, it creates a little bit of accountability towards every guy individually,” said Turner. “Getting guys to speak up and vocalize what they’re trying to do, what they want to do, what their plans are, that creates accountability.”

In the pregame exchanges, a sense of collective purpose forms — one not limited to what a member of the lineup might do individually, but on how a sustained, relentless approach can smother an opposing pitcher and staff. The quality of the conversations has been tremendous in its own right, but the translation to games has been remarkable.

“The execution has been unbelievable. What it takes is a nine-on-one approach,” said Fatse. “I think of it as a machine, every one of nine pieces working together, and you just keep churning through. I think our guys have been a great job embracing that. They watch the guy ahead of them. They watch the guy behind them. When you have an offense where every guy’s feeding off of each other, that’s when special things happen.”

That’s certainly been the case through 33 games. The Sox have scored 195 runs, their most to this point since 2003. Despite an inconsistent rotation, the team has slugged its way to a 19-14 record.

The Sox had him on the defensive from the first inning on Thursday. Certainly, that effort was aided by Gausman lacking his top-end stuff. But the Sox proved capable of taking advantage in a way that proved noteworthy.

“When you get guys like that on their B day or maybe even C day, you’ve got to capitalize on it,” said Verdugo, who watched the game from the bench. “Last year, we didn’t do that.”

It is still early. With 129 games remaining, it’s too soon to know if an impressive start is real or an optical illusion.

Still, the Sox see clear differences in how they’re going about their business from the disappointing last-place squad of a year ago. The four-game sweep against the visiting Jays added to the early evidence of that transformation.

“We’ve kind of closed the yearbook on last year,” said Verdugo. “This year is a new look. It’s a new feel. We’re not thinking about last year. We want to get back to where we were in ‘21, going to the playoffs and making a push. So far, we’re seeing the fruits of our labor. We feel really good about where we’re at.”

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.