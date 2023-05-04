Game 33: Blue Jays at Red Sox lineups and notes

After managing just three wins in 19 games against the Blue Jays in 2022, the Red Sox matched that total in their first three meetings this season. They will go for a sweep tonight after last night’s 8-3 win, and try to extend their winning streak to six.

A win would move the Sox ahead of Toronto for third place in the American League East.

After tonight, the Sox will hit the road for a three-game series at Philadelphia, followed by a day off on Monday before two more games at Atlanta.