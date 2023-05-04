Game 33: Blue Jays at Red Sox lineups and notes

After managing just three wins in 19 games against the Blue Jays in 2022, the Red Sox matched that total in their first three meetings this season. They will go for a sweep tonight after last night’s 8-3 win, and try to extend their winning streak to six.
A win would move the Sox ahead of Toronto for third place in the American League East.
After tonight, the Sox will hit the road for a three-game series at Philadelphia, followed by a day off on Monday before two more games at Atlanta.
Lineups
BLUE JAYS (18-13): TBA
Pitching: RHP Kevin Gausman (2-2, 2.33 ERA)
RED SOX (18-14): TBA
Pitching: RHP Brayan Bello (0-1, 6.57 ERA)
Time: 6:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Blue Jays vs. Bello: Bo Bichette 3-7, Cavan Biggio 1-2, Matt Chapman 1-6, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 3-8, Danny Jansen 2-4, Kevin Kiermaier 1-1, Alejandro Kirk 2-4, Whit Merrifield 1-4, George Springer 6-9
Red Sox vs. Gausman: Christian Arroyo 3-10, Triston Casas 0-2, Rafael Devers 4-20, Jarren Duran 1-5, Kiké Hernández 1-9, Reese McGuire 3-4, Rob Refsnyder 5-16, Raimel Tapia 2-9, Justin Turner 5-14, Alex Verdugo 1-11, Connor Wong 0-1
Stat of the day: The Red Sox are 7-3-0 in series play, and 5-1-0 overall at home.
Notes: Masataka Yoshida has a 13-game hitting streak, the longest active streak in MLB. … Kiké Hernández is batting .320 in his last 19 games since April 12. … In his last outing against Cleveland Saturday, Bello allowed just one run and struck out six in five innings. In three appearances against Toronto last season, Bello had a 7.62 ERA in 13 innings. … Gausman has tossed seven shutout innings in consecutive starts. He is 7-8 with a 4.01 ERA in 26 career appearances (21 starts) against the Sox, with three of those wins coming last season.
