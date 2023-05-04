Red Sox complete four-game sweep of Blue Jays

It was a game and series that showed how locked in the Sox are offensively. Prior to the game, manager Alex Cora knew that Gausman was a tough task, much like Alek Manoah the day before, so he wanted his club to grind out at-bats, drive up the righthander’s pitch count.

Boston has won six straight overall.

The Red Sox turned Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman to mush on Thursday night at Fenway Park, propelling them to a four-game sweep with an 11-5 victory.

“It’s not about winning the inning by scoring runs,” Cora said. “If we don’t score runs, so be it. But if it’s a long inning for him and he has to grind, hopefully we can get him out of the game early enough and get to the bullpen.”

The Sox checked all those boxes, and scored some runs against the Blue Jays ace. A lot of them.

Gausman lasted just 3⅓ innings, needing an astounding 88 pitches, eliciting just seven swings and misses, only one on his four-seam fastball.

The Sox hammered Gausman for eight runs, all of which were earned, and eight hits.

Masataka Yoshida extended his hitting streak to 14 games with a first-inning homer, and then the Sox got five runs in the second.

Last season, the Red Sox scored just 10 runs off Gausman in six starts (34 innings).

Red Sox starter Brayan Bello went five innings, allowing four runs (two earned), including a Vladimir Guerrero Jr. solo shot.

A three-run fifth put an end to Bello’s night. As he walked off the field you could see Bello bang his right hand on the top rail of the dugout out of frustration.

Last year, the Red Sox were outscored, 125-55, by the Blue Jays. In this series, the Sox outscored the Jays, 32-19.

The Red Sox will begin a five-game road trip beginning with Friday’s three-game set against the Phillies.

