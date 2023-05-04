The return of a rusty Joel Embiid to the Sixers’ lineup hardly registered in Game 2

The Philadelphia 76ers gained the advantage inside with the return of center Joel Embiid. It didn’t matter because the Celtics regained the advantage from outside, blitzing the Sixers with a barrage of threes (20 for 51 from 3-point range), led by six from Malcolm Brogdon. Embiid’s sprained right knee and his pride were both wounded after a 121-87 loss Wednesday that saw him relegated to spectator for the final quarter of a TD Garden dismantling.

Welcome back, Joel. It’s not a knee-jerk reaction to say it’s the same as it ever was for you against the Celtics — another playoff loss.

For all his individual brilliance, the newly-minted NBA Most Valuable Player sports a 1-9 record against the Celtics in the 10 playoff games he has played. Rinse and repeat.

Embiid finally owns the coveted MVP hardware, but the Celtics still possess his playoff number. Boston eliminated the uber-talented Embiid and the Sixers in the Eastern Conference semifinals in five games in 2018 and swept them in the first round in the COVID Bubble in 2020, despite Embiid registering 30 points per game.

The Celtics hope that hoops history repeats itself now that Embiid has injected himself into this series. The nimble 7-footer was back on the court for the first time since he sprained the LCL (lateral collateral ligament) in his right knee in Game 3 of the Sixers first-round sweep of the Brooklyn Nets back on April 20.

The lackadaisical Celtics endured one of their trademark letdowns in Game 1 on Monday, letting an Embiid-less Philly team nip them at the fourth-quarter finish line behind the heroics of James Harden. Bad form from the favored Celtics at a bad time.

The Celtics appear reluctant to accept the clear path back to the NBA Finals that the injury and upset-laden East has unfurled. But they left no doubt in Game 2 with the statement victory that Brogdon (23 points) said they needed.

Embiid finished with 15 points, 3 rebounds, and five first-half blocks in 26 minutes and 37 seconds of action.

The majority of lift Embiid displayed on his knee was emotional.

Embiid had 15 points and five blocks in the loss. Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The two-time NBA scoring champion moved deliberately and gingerly early. This looked more like Willis Reed than the Real Embiid.

But he warmed up as the game went on and punctuated a 13-point first half by wheeling around Al Horford for an emphatic dunk.

Embiid admitted he felt “rusty” and “not myself.”

“There’s no excuses. I’m out here. So, I’m good. I’m good to play,” he said.

“For him, he got out there and was just really trying to feel himself out out there and see what felt right for him,” said teammate Tobias Harris. “Obviously, he’s not 100 percent, but at the end of the day he’s out there, and he’s giving it his all. That’s all we can ask for. Game 3 he’ll have even more of a comfort level out there, and you’ll see him be as dominant as he can be.”

Returning to game action for the first time in 13 days, Embiid made his presence felt in the first half defensively. He blocked five shots in the first 17-plus minutes. After the fifth, a stuff of Brodgon with 6:47 left in the half, Embiid lingered under the Boston basket and didn’t even try to get back down court with his teammates.

Further confirmation he was compromised physically.

The most obvious sign that The Process was playing at less than full efficacy came via the large brace he sported on his right knee, visible underneath white compression tights.

Anything slowing Embiid down is good news for the Green, considering the only regular season game they lost to the 76ers featured a 52-point tour de force from the league’s preeminent pivot. He averaged 36.8 points and 11.8 rebounds per game against them in four contests.

Pre-game old friend Doc Rivers talked about how joyous a couple of days it was for the Sixers, stealing Game 1 at the Garden on Monday and then celebrating Embiid, who broke down in tears, being announced as MVP on Tuesday after finishing as runner-up to Nikola Jokic the prior two seasons.

Rivers didn’t hesitate to crown his center a historic big man, calling him a cross between Patrick Ewing and Hakeem Olajuwon.

The Sixers could’ve had those two guys and Embiid on the court in the third quarter, and it wouldn’t have mattered.

It’s not an ideal era to be a dominant NBA big man. The current game bows down at the altar of the 3-pointer.

The Celtics caught fire from beyond the arc in the third, hitting 7 of 15 after draining eight the entire first half, expanding an eight-point halftime lead into a 92-65 deluge from downtown. The Sixers started just 3 of 20 from 3-point range.

That differential cracked Philly like the Liberty Bell.

Jaylen Brown tries to work through a first-quarter pick set by Embiid as James Harden advances the ball. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

“I thought protecting the rim was fine. It was just the threes and not being able to keep the ball in front of us,” said Embiid. “If you can’t keep the ball in front of you that’s going to create rotations, and now you’re giving up wide-open threes. They took advantage of it.”

Adding insult to his injury, Embiid had one of his third-quarter baskets overturned after a replay review during a stoppage determined he released it after the 24-second clock expired. That instantly turned an assumed 20-point deficit into a 23-point one.

It was that kind of night for the phenomenal Philly center and his team.

Embiid has already taken his place among the pantheon of hated Sixers centers around here.

This has played out before between these ancient enemies — the Sixers sporting a physically imposing big man, and the Celtics rebuffing him.

The question of course for the Sixers will be how Embiid bounces back. Can he withstand the rigors of a series that is scheduled to go every other night through a potential Game 6 on May 11?

There was some school of thought that the Sixers should’ve just pocketed their parquet winnings and let Embiid rest up for Game 3 on Friday.

“I’m supposed to be out for four to six weeks or something like that, so I’m not going to be 100 percent for the whole time or not going to be fully healed for that whole time,” said Embiid

“...I just felt like it was the same result as far as how I’m feeling. …I feel like I just got this out of the way.”

Rivers said, “We’re not going to risk him for anything.”

They risked him for nothing it turned out.

