TNT drone circles airspace above teams in Game 2

TNT flew a drone above the court for much of the game to give fans watching at home a unique view. And the sight of the drone itself was as unusual as the camera angles. It buzzed into view of TNT’s primary camera several times, confusing or distracting some home viewers. And for the Garden fans who saw the circular object flying around, it was certainly a curiosity, if not an inconvenience.

When fans look toward the ceiling during Celtics games at TD Garden, they usually just see the team’s 17 championship banners hanging from the rafters. But during Game 2 of the conference semifinal series against the 76ers on Wednesday, the airspace was a bit more congested.

Both sets of fans flocked to social media to share their thoughts on the flying object. Thankfully, no Garden fans took the matter into their own hands.

A Warner Bros. Discovery Sports spokesperson said by phone on Thursday that the company was well aware of the reaction, but pointed out that a drone had been used at a handful of regular-season NBA games on TNT this season, as well as during All-Star weekend and the NCAA Final Four.

The spokesperson said the network is conscious of not disrupting fans’ sight lines during games, adding that TD Garden is among the NBA arenas with dimensions that make drone flying possible.

CNN, which falls under the WBD umbrella, has been capturing drone footage for many years, and it has passed along its expertise to the company’s sports branch more recently. Still, the network is still learning as it goes.

The next two games of this series will be broadcast by ESPN, but TNT has Game 5 at TD Garden next Tuesday. The spokesperson said it’s unclear whether a drone will be launched for that game.

Smart earns Hustle Award

Celtics guard Marcus Smart on Thursday was named the winner of the NBA’s Hustle Award for the second consecutive season, and the third time since the honor’s inception in 2016-17.

The award is based on hustle stats such as deflections, loose balls recovered, charges drawn, screen assists, contested shots and box-outs that are tallied from the NBA’s tracking data. Smart ranked in the top-20 in the NBA in charges drawn per game (.18), loose balls recovered (0.8), and deflections (2.6).

“Every single night he brings a commitment to being physical, to being the hardest playing guy on the team,” Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said. “And what’s good about him is his ability to be physical and, at the same time, be detailed in his defense and his scouts and his preparation. He’s just the spearhead of our defense. And so we’re very fortunate to have him.”

Warriors forward Draymond Green finished second, followed by Pacers wing Aaron Nesmith, a former Celtic.

Experience gives team confidence

The Celtics have not always handled prosperity well this season. But after evening the series at 1 with their blowout 112-87 win in Game 2, they are confident they will ride the momentum rather than suffer a letdown in Game 3 Friday.

“I mean, our guys have been there before,” Mazzulla said. “They’ve been a part of a lot of physical series, a lot of physical games, and a lot of games. And so I think it’s just building, continuing to just understand that, when we play at our best, it’s a choice. We have to work to hold each other accountable to that, we have to choose to play to the level at which we played last night.

“Understanding that, even if we do that, it may not go our way. But this team has the ability to play at a high, high level on both ends of the floor and it starts with our defense and so we just have to bring that mentality [Friday] night.”

