Where does Steph Curry rank among the all-time NBA greats? There’s not a simple answer.

Is there a more enjoyable or ultimately fruitless endeavor for sports fans than trying to rank players historically? Times change. The way games are played changes. New rules can have an effect.

And just how great? That is a question that has energized many avid NBA fans. Sure, many say, he must be top 10, all time? Not so fast, say others. That’s elite company. Don’t get carried away.

Stephen Curry does not ordinarily lack for attention, but scoring 50 points in a Game 7 puts an even more gigantic spotlight on one of the great players in NBA history.

Some fans are too much of the moment. Older fans may be unwilling to admit the legitimate greatness of the newer crop. There is no right and no wrong, unless, of course, you are the one making the call. We all feel we have a unique insight that cannot be questioned.

Is it not a given that we in Boston have bragging rights second to none? Name the sport and we have a candidate for GOAT. Baseball? Ted Williams is the greatest hitter there ever was. Basketball? Did Bill Russell ever lose? Football? Tom Brady needs seven fingers to accommodate his Super Bowl rings. Hockey? Bobby Orr reinvented a position and left us with everlasting memories.

So there.

Now, to be fair …

Start with baseball. It is indisputable that Williams hit .344 lifetime, with a .406 season highlighting the résumé. But we must concede that he wouldn’t hit .344 lifetime today. Ted played in an era when pitchers were expected to start what they finished. Who knows how many hits he got off tiring pitchers in the seventh, eighth, and ninth innings?

Ted never had to face multiple relievers throwing 98, 99, 100 miles per hour and more. In addition, Ted, who rhapsodized about the effectiveness of the newfangled slider, never had to deal with the evil splitter. (Forkball specialist Elroy Face was a National Leaguer, and don’t tell me anyone knows the difference between a splitter and a forkball.)

I don’t doubt that Ted would be the best hitter today. But he wouldn’t hit .344 for a career.

The point is that times and playing conditions can change, and it can be difficult in some circumstances to balance out the factors when evaluating players.

No sport has changed more than football. Once upon a time, 250 pounds was biiiiig. In 1976, at the height of the four-time champion Steel Curtain Pittsburgh Steelers reign, there wasn’t a single player listed on an NFL roster at 300 pounds. Football players are, in general, bigger, stronger, faster, and more athletic than they were 30, 40, or 50 years ago.

In addition, the offensive concept has shifted from an emphasis on running, with a little spicing things up by passing, to a complete dependence on throwing the ball if you wish to be successful. Running backs have to apologize for their very existence. That is, unless they can also run good routes and catch the ball.

Oh, I see a hand up in the back of the room. What’s that, you say? We can all go you-know-where. Jim Brown is the greatest football player of all time, and don’t you forget it.

See what I mean?

How about hockey? The modern game has no doubt that Wayne Gretzky is No. 1. Just look at all those points. There is no doubt he is the great offensive machine the game has ever known. But was he the consummate hockey player when he never hit or got hit? Many of us will always take Orr, and that’s that.

So where does Curry fit in this basketball discussion? Here I’m going to pull rank. I believe I have seen every great player of the last 60 years, and there is no doubt he is the greatest all-around shooter we’ve ever known. His big rep rests on 3-point shooting, but he is far more than that.

If all he did was take non-threes, I bet he’d shoot 55 percent or so. He is 48 percent lifetime, including threes. He can go to the basket with enviable ambidexterity. He is a 91 percent career foul shooter. And he can, and will, pass. His historic greatness cannot be denied.

So, where does he rank? Start with the idea that any ranking of all-time top 10, or even five, basketball players must include three centers: Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. That is non-negotiable.

It is traditional to talk in terms of top 10, but I can’t restrict myself to that. Here, in alphabetical order, are my top 15 all-time NBA players:

You want to rank ‘em? Discuss among yourselves.

Wait. I hear a voice. “Which one of you guys is making room for me?” It’s Victor Wembanyama.

Bob Ryan can be reached at robert.ryan@globe.com.