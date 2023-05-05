Will you take comfort in King Charles’s coronation, or is hate-watching your thing?

On Saturday, the world, or at least an estimated 300 million of us, will once again submit to that bedazzled alternative reality, where there really, truly is a Cinderella carriage. Many of the TV and online outlets — ABC, CNN, NBC, CBS, MSNBC, Fox News, BBC.com , Paramount+, and more — will be providing us with coverage of the coronation, most starting at 5 a.m., some even earlier. If you’re awake, and plugged in, you will not be able to escape it.

The rules of politics, national and international, are changing at lightning-bolt speed. But the rules of the British monarchy, they stay the same for centuries, not least of all when it comes to coronations, which have always included a crimson surcoat, Westminster Abbey, holy oil, St. Edward’s Crown, a procession in the streets of London, and, not unlike a tom turkey fanning his plumage, the display of many sacred jewels.

Some eager viewers will find the ritual — the last one, for Elizabeth II, was 70 years ago — comforting, as it offers the security of tradition. They will feel a warm sense of devotion, perhaps to King Charles but more so to the institution and the sense of stability it provides. The day will be part of a fairy tale, an aspirational fantasy, an escape from life’s perpetual ordinariness. They will eat cake.

Some will trash-watch, clicking away from TMZ to scan the event for spicy dish, micro-analyzing the faces and the body language of the extended royal family as they greet the multitudes from the Buckingham Palace balcony. They will think about who is there, and, perhaps even more breathlessly, who isn’t. The coronation will be a chapter in their favorite ongoing soap opera — which has been especially active lately — whose themes include divorce, adultery, feuding, ugly allegations of criminal and unethical behavior, and, basically, everything “Dynasty” threw at the wall during its nine-season run.

The trash-watchers may not be particularly enamored of King Charles, whose succession wasn’t nearly as complicated as the passing of the crown has been on HBO’s “Succession.” His image has never been warm and fuzzy, and his reputation includes accusations of being an entitled prig and a thin-skinned thrower of tantrums. He has never had the star quality that many see in his younger son, Harry, and Harry’s wife, Meghan, and he exudes none of the sweetness of his sons or his ex-wife, Diana, whom he married despite loving another woman. But he’s a major character in the tabloids’ royal story nonetheless, the son who had to wait an eternity to take over from his mother, and as such he is worth their scrutiny.

And some will surely hate-watch the coronation, turning their contempt onto any number of easy targets parading before them, from the flaunted excess and the outrageous expenses to the notion of the monarchy in general. While grand royal weddings and funerals remind us of the fact that the royals are humans like us, a coronation is there specifically to assert that they are very unlike us, and somehow closer to God. The people don’t choose them; they are given power automatically. For the hate-watchers, it’s all just a giant roll of the eyes.





