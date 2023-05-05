Writers’ strike brings end to 48th season of ‘SNL’

In case you’re forgetting, screenwriters are striking, which means the episode of “Saturday Night Live” scheduled for this weekend is not going to happen. Pete Davidson, an “SNL” alum who has just premiered a Peacock comedy called “Bupkis,” was supposed to host.
In fact the show, which had two other episodes in the works, one with Jennifer Coolidge and Foo Fighters and the other with Kieran Culkin and Labrinth, is finished for the season. The episode with Ana De Armas from April 15 is now the season 48 finale, and NBC will fill in with reruns.
Interviewed by the Hollywood Reporter while picketing outside Netflix’s Manhattan offices earlier this week, “SNL” star Bowen Yang said, “I’m really disappointed. We had a few good shows left, I think.”
Advertisement
The “proud guild member,” as he put it, also expressed sympathy for the show’s newcomers: “The new cast and the new writers who started out — they didn’t get a chance to ring in the end of their first season, which is always a big milestone.”
Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.