Writers’ strike brings end to 48th season of ‘SNL’

In case you’re forgetting, screenwriters are striking, which means the episode of “Saturday Night Live” scheduled for this weekend is not going to happen. Pete Davidson, an “SNL” alum who has just premiered a Peacock comedy called “Bupkis,” was supposed to host.

In fact the show, which had two other episodes in the works, one with Jennifer Coolidge and Foo Fighters and the other with Kieran Culkin and Labrinth, is finished for the season. The episode with Ana De Armas from April 15 is now the season 48 finale, and NBC will fill in with reruns.