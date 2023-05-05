Christmas Tree Shops is filing for bankruptcy, report says

The storefronts have long been a staple in New England, designed to fit the charm of old Victorian and Colonial-style buildings. A store on Route 1 in Lynnfield, next to what was once The Ship restaurant, has a lighthouse (despite being 10 miles from the ocean), while the one at the Sagamore Bridge rotary in Cape Cod features an enormous windmill.

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday the home decor stalwart has hired Boston law firm Murphy & King to prepare for a potential Chapter 11 filing. It is unclear what that means for its 83 brick-and-mortar stores, including 15 locations in Massachusetts. As of Friday morning, no filing had yet been made.

And the company has local roots going back to the 1950s, when a couple opened “The Christmas Tree Gift Shop” on Cape Cod from May to October, according to Good Housekeeping. It then changed hands to Chuck and Doreen Bilezikian, who expanded the Yarmouth Port business to include toys and summertime staples in the 1970s.

In 2003, Bed Bath and Beyond bought Christmas Tree Shops for $200 million and expanded the franchise through the eastern US. It sold the company to Middleborough-based Handhil Holdings LLC in November 2020 for an undisclosed amount of money. (Just last month, Bed Bath and Beyond filed for bankruptcy itself to the dismay of loyal customers and couponers.)

Edgar Dworsky, founder of Consumer World, said the Somerville location he lives nearby showed signs of struggle recently. Usual displays of large pots, fresh flowers, and patio chairs had disappeared.

“I knew there was something wrong stock-wise days ago,” he said. “They just didn’t have the breadth of good they usually have. They closed off the left side of the store. They built a wall out of shelves with toiletries and health and beauty aids.”

The COVID-19 pandemic and the growing dominance of online shopping has strained retailers these past three years. Similar big box companies — including Pier 1, JC Penney, and Lord and Taylor — have filed for bankruptcy since 2020.

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @ditikohli_.