Red carpets, shiny silver, and making sure ‘everything is tickety-boo.’ Here’s what it’s like at London’s top hotels ahead of the coronation.

Located a mere mile from Buckingham Palace, it is where the president of South Africa stayed last summer when he was King Charles’s first state visitor. The Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, welcomed him there in person, posing for photos in an elegant, marble-clad hallway.

During the king’s coronation taking place this weekend in London, there will be eight delegations (heads of state, royals, dignitaries) staying there, each taking up 10 to 30 rooms. (They travel with teams.)

Lionel Richie, who is performing at the coronation concert, is holed up there for the festivities. 50 Cent, the rapper, was also spotted checking in.

“It’s a very, very unusual situation to have so many VIPs here at once,” said Thomas Kochs, managing director of the hotel, where suites can cost tens of thousands of dollars. “Because you know, with these guests, no one is interested in each other. You need to make each one feel super special.”

The only time he also had to juggle so many high-profile guests at once was Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in September, when the hotel hosted nine heads of state. One was Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was caught on camera singing a tearful tribute to the Queen around the lobby’s grand piano.

The sudden nature of that event almost made things easier. “There was nothing good about the funeral, but I have never seen as many countries falling into place that quickly,” said Kochs. “It’s not like that with the coronation. The more time there is for planning, the more complications come your way.”

It’s been a busy year for London’s finest hotels.

Inside the Dorchester. Alyson Krueger

When Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest last fall, more than 500 foreign leaders came to London to pay their respects. Approximately 100 heads of state and members of royal families will be in attendance for the coronation this weekend. That’s not including the celebrities and performers also in town.

While some stay in private homes (the Bidens, for example, stay at Winfield House, the ambassador’s residence in Regent’s Park), most pack into hotels. And there are only a few that are close to Buckingham Palace and have the security and amenities to accommodate them.

This reality can present logistical challenges for the chosen hotels.

Most of the time guests staying at a hotel are there for various purposes and are on different schedules. With a coronation, however, “You have several heads of state departing to the same event at the same time,” said Kochs. “It’s like, ‘How does that work?’”

The answer is that it takes a lot of planning, especially on the day of the event. “It’s like clockwork,” he said. “A car will rock up to the door, a VIP will go in, off they go. A minute later, Country B will leave. It will be fascinating.”

With only one presidential suite, room assignments can also be challenging. Fortunately, it’s worked out for the coronation, said Kochs. “Every delegation has specific requirements. Some want to be as close to the lift as possible, but others don’t have the requirement. Sometimes they need facilities in the room like little kitchenettes, and others don’t need that,” he said.

Security is another big concern.

Claridge’s has long been a favorite spot for dignitaries. The hotel is lined with photos of Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles visiting the property. The hotel would not reveal who is staying there for the coronation, but for the funeral, it hosted guests including the emperor and empress from Japan.

On Thursday, two days before the coronation, the hotel was surrounded by English police officers monitoring entrances and exits and sealing off the hotel’s parameters. Even blocks away there were undercover agents standing on sidewalks, identifiable only by their earpieces and stern glares.

Installing the red carpet at The Goring. Alyson Krueger

“We have an incredibly experienced security team who deals with heads of states, royals, and celebrities year round, but every country also has their own security,” said Kochs about the Corinthia Hotel. “These guys, they come, they check the layout, they want floor plans, they look at evacuation procedures, sometimes they do a sweep.”

An event like a coronation is all about the pomp and circumstance. And these luxury hotels are also getting into the game, offering their own flair.

The Goring Hotel is a gilded property a four-minute drive from Buckingham Palace. Kate Middleton stayed there the night before her 2011 wedding to Prince William.

For the coronation, it decorated its facade with flags, and a large sign, engraved into grass, that said: “Congratulations Your Majesty.” On Thursday its main entrance was closed because a team was installing a red carpet to welcome VIP guests. (The hotel was so busy that the marketing manager sternly scolded me for asking for a quick interview. “There’s nothing funny about last-minute requests today,” he told me.)

The Corinthia Hotel shampooed its red carpet for the coronation. “We have been checking our equipment for a while now, just so that everything is tickety-boo, as we say here,” said Kochs. “Just imagine we would take it out and find a stain.”

The Dorchester. Alyson Krueger

“The silvering schedule has also been slightly adjusted, and there are a few more people polishing the teapots,” he said.

The Dorchester, a hotel on London’s Hyde Park where regular rooms cost almost $1,300 this weekend, draped one side of its building in royal blue banners. A large gold crown was also placed on top of the building. (The hotel put up similar decorations for Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953.)

Many hotels have also created special food and drink offerings to help their VIP guests get in the spirit.

At Claridge’s you can order the $28 coronation cocktail (fino sherry, dry vermouth, kina, agave, and orange bitters) or the $28 Clarence (Tanqueray gin, dry vermouth, maraschino, and absinthe.)

At the Corinthia, guests can indulge in a special high tea made with ingredients from Highgrove House, where King Charles and Camilla, the queen consort, live. The savory part of the meal includes roasted corn-fed Norfolk chicken, Wiltshire-cured Cotswold ham, and fresh-picked watercress. The scones are topped with rhubarb jam and Cornish clotted cream. The tea served is King Charles’s favorite: Darjeeling. All the decorative flowers are English and delivered fresh almost daily.

But with many London roads closed for the coronation, even getting the ingredients into the property has been a challenge. “All of the deliveries have already been timed,” said Koch. “Many happen in the middle of the night with pre-arranged delivery companies who have access to this area.”

Deliveries aren’t the only thing that can’t reach the hotel this weekend; the hotel also had to think about how to maneuver its guests to and from the property with so many blocks. “We have these little golf carts that collect guests from the nearest access points,” he said.

“That’s kind of the beauty of the coronation,” he added. “Three-hundred and 63 days a year, who wants to arrive at a hotel by golf buggy? But when it’s the coronation, even these important guests think it’s amazing.”