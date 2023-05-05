Blind date: ‘He showed me up with his chopstick skills’

WHAT MAKES HIM A CATCH? He sees the best in people.

JULIANA N.: 25 / grad student

HER PERFECT MATE: Looks like Michael B. Jordan but works as a medical provider

WHAT MAKES HER A CATCH? She’s adventurous and loves to have new experiences.

7:30 P.M. HOJOKO, BOSTON

MULTIPLE CHOICE

Michael I hung around after work and did some studying before heading over.

Juliana I tried on approximately eight different outfits with my roommate, drank a glass of wine, and called my best friend for a last-minute hype-up.

Michael It was fun to get the true blind date experience of trying to find someone just by name. I did call out “Juliana” to one non-Juliana person.

Juliana I was about five minutes late, which is very textbook for me.

Michael She had a very nice jacket on, and I liked her haircut.

Juliana He was cute! Being the tall girl that I am, I was definitely gauging to see if he was taller than me (sorry to all the short men of Boston), and he was. He was dressed nicely too, which is always a plus.

POP QUIZ

Michael She’s in school to be a physician assistant, and she told stories about what that experience has been like so far. She talked about how close her cohort is, which was sweet.

Juliana He graduated last year so we bonded a bit over being in college during COVID. He’s taking the MCAT in a couple of weeks; he’s very intelligent and passionate about his research. He’s definitely much more mature than most guys I know who graduated last year.

Michael We both grew up in the area, and we figured out we’d randomly been in Phoenix at the same time last January.

Juliana I think we connected really well on an intellectual level and had a really great conversation.

Michael We ordered potstickers and the mushroom yakisoba, both delicious. I had a sake that I really liked. The place was great, a really good spot for a date.

Juliana He showed me up with his chopstick skills, although we both transitioned to using a fork pretty quickly. There’s a really cool vibe in there. The music was definitely the best part.

Michael Juliana is easy to talk to and a good listener.

Juliana I felt very comfortable with Michael as soon as I met him. He was super personable.

TIMING OUT

Michael I think we easily could have talked for another hour.

Juliana Neither of us realized how much time had passed until he paid the bill. He did ask for my number and we talked about maybe seeing each other again once we both make it through our busy next couple of weeks.

Michael We just said a warm goodbye, which felt right.

Juliana I would have given him a hug but he was kind of already on his way out the door, so I just left it at see you soon.

Michael We are both going into respective studying caves for the next two weeks (me for the MCAT, her for semester exams). We’ll see if we reconnect after that!

Juliana Maybe! If we were to go out again, it probably wouldn’t be until we both get those things out of the way.

POST-MORTEM

Michael / A

Juliana / A

