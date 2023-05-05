Home design: How a designer redid her kitchen in a matter of weeks

1 The Bertazzoni range from a local scratch and dent retailer was an unexpected statement piece. “There was no orange in my palette, but I knew it would work,” she says. “Design is about identifying things that light your soul on fire.”

After living through a chaotic renovation a few years earlier, Alysha St. Germain Heidke of Hello Pearl Interiors renovated the kitchen of her North Dighton home in mere weeks. How did she do it? By repurposing existing cabinetry, customizing off-the-shelf items, and remaining nimble, taking chances when deals were too good to pass up. “The drive to maintain stability led to resourcefulness and creativity that pushed the boundaries of my design abilities,” she says. “The result is an eclectic vibe that reflects who I am.”

2 St. Germain Heidke moved existing base cabinets from across the room, unbothered by imperfect proportions. “The sink is centered on the window, but off-center in the base,” she explains. A favorite dish set inspired the choice of paint color, Benjamin Moore Harrisburg Green.

3 The designer refit the existing hutch with fluted glass that feels fresh and partially obscures the contents. “The KitchenAid mixer is hidden but still accessible,” she says.

4 Retro-style pendants from Facebook Marketplace hang over a freestanding island with a terrazzo top from Concrete Collaborative. “The Etsy artisan who made the frame was a little more expensive than others, but had a quick turnaround time,” the designer says.

5 Pantry cabinets replaced a peninsula that impeded circulation. “We cut back the depth of stock cabinets from 24 inches to 14 inches,” St. Germain Heidke says.

6 The family uses a sideboard, left in the basement by the previous owners, as a coffee bar.

