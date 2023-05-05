Letters to the editor of the Boston Globe Magazine

I was thrilled to read about one of my favorite artists: John O’Reilly ( “The House on Grafton Street,” March 12). The first time I saw his work, at the Howard Yezerski Gallery, I swooned, I hyperventilated, I had entered art heaven! John’s work was fully realized, confident, catalytic, consummate. I simply HAD to meet him! I asked Yezerski for John’s e-mail. “He doesn’t do or have e-mail. Or a computer.” But after vetting me, he gave me John’s address. I wrote a respectful letter, and asked if I could visit. A week later, I received a letter penciled on notebook paper. He appreciated my nice words, but he very kindly declined. He said that he was anxious enough working as is, and that having a visitor would make the anxiety worse. I totally got it. Anyway, this has bupkis to do with the courage he and James showed in living openly as a gay couple. But I just wanted to share. And I hope that someday, I can buy one of his pieces.

Cristina Rosa Nelson, Jamaica Plain

A great story beautifully told. I cringe, though, at the “small postindustrial city” theme that starts with the second paragraph and continues throughout. Worcester is the second-largest city in New England. It’s home to several highly-regarded colleges and universities and a world-class art museum, as well as the historical society that played a role in this story. Is it possible that some of these assets factored into making Worcester what it was back then: open-minded, accepting, and providing a safe space and launchpad for truly original artists living unconventional lives without being bothered?

NinjaLibn, posted on bostonglobe.com

Wonderful piece. Approaching my 60s and partnered with my Steven since my mid-20s, it is fun and affirming to read about other gay men making a life together.

Ed MacLean, Boston

A Check on Chatter

Tennis great Roger Federer recently gave alpine skiing star Mikaela Shiffrin some advice: Enjoy the ride. He said his greatest regret of his career is that he never really allowed himself to enjoy his winning streaks (“Retraining the Nasty Voice Inside Your Head,” March 19). He didn’t step back and feel good about his career until it was over, and he wishes he didn’t wait so many years to let those good feelings in. I feel like this goes along with negative self talk—besides berating ourselves, we need to allow ourselves to feel some pride and happiness in our successes. That doesn’t mean narcissism and resting on our laurels, but we can allow ourselves to appreciate and enjoy what we accomplish. It’s an antidote to burnout!

NHWarmByTheFire, posted on bostonglobe.com

I wish I had these techniques in my younger days. In dealing with voices in my head, I’m learning to let them just talk and then remind myself as Buddha said, “This too shall pass”—impermanence of all things. Be in the present, not the past, this helps! It’s the old triggers that set the voices going!

Shel Segal, Hull

Kids who grow up with no tools for stopping the inner-critic chorus miss out on so much of life. The older you are, the harder it is to change how your brain works. For parents with kids, no matter what you say...your own self-talk gives the example of how to live. So, dealing with your inner critic helps you and your kids.

maryp, posted on bostonglobe.com

Wellness Weekend

I have had the good fortune to stay at Kripalu at least a half-dozen times (“Retreat to Kripalu,” March 19). Daniel McGinn’s article reminded me of the peaceful feeling I get when I turn into the meandering driveway and pull into the parking lot with tears in my eyes because I am so happy to be back. While writing about the guides and instructors, McGinn conveyed that sense that we are in good hands, to relax and enjoy the experience. Absolute bliss.

Donna Ferguson, Canton

I love Kripalu and started going there in the ‘90s when it was simple and affordable. Even a teacher (me) on an early teacher salary could spend a weekend there. It is so expensive now that I have a hard time justifying the retreat. Maybe it’s just me, but it feels really exclusive now.

ColdBrew, posted on bostonglobe.com

“It takes a certain personality to thrive here.” I don’t believe this to be accurate today. I started visiting in the early ‘90s when the center was simpler and more focused on an ascetic way of being. It was still fun (for an introvert, yet) and inspiring. I’ve been back many times and now have friends who teach at Kripalu, too. There’s (finally) coffee, you are not forced to participate in anything (really), and you could spend your entire day out back on a lounge chair contemplating the field, wild flowers, and blue skies. There’s a lake in walking distance with canoes and kayaks and swimming, too.

RideLikeTheWind, posted on bostonglobe.com

