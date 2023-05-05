For sale: Late 18th-century homes with finished top floors

LOT SIZE 0.47 acre

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 1 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $410,000 in 2015

PROS On the front porch of this 1890 Victorian farmhouse, ring the antique hand-twist doorbell and step into a large foyer with hardwood floors (found throughout). The living room at left has a window bay and two sets of pocket doors, and the dining room beyond features a built-in hutch plus a bold wall print and light fixture. The updated kitchen has granite counters, wood and iron shelving, and stainless appliances. There’s a half bath off the mudroom, which leads out to the composite deck and a huge, fenced backyard with patio, play set, and one-car garage. Three bedrooms — one with an attached office or sitting area — share a new bath on the second floor. On the third floor, there’s a spacious family room. CONS An offer has been accepted.

This 1890 farmhouse boats an updated kitchen. Handout

Eileen Hamel, Jack Conway & Co., 617-584-8087, EHamel@jackconway.com

$919,000

32 ABBOTT STREET / BEVERLY

32 Abbott Street in Beverly. Handout

SQUARE FEET 1,917

LOT SIZE 0.19 acre

BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 2 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $725,000 in 2020

PROS This 1865 Victorian sits midway between the beach and the bustle of Cabot Street. Enter from the farmer’s porch, and the living room is right of the entryway, while the dining room at left has bay windows. Across a peninsula, the large kitchen has stainless appliances and modern white cabinets. There’s a half bath and mudroom in back (plumbed for laundry or dog washing) that leads out to a bluestone patio, a big fenced yard, and a walk-out basement workshop. The second floor holds an office and two bedrooms; the primary suite has a dressing room with laundry and a stunningly renovated bath with soaking tub and step-in shower. Two more bedrooms flank a new bath on the third floor. CONS The stairs to the top floor are quite steep.

The dining room features bay windows. Handout

The Boston Home Team, Unlimited Sotheby’s International Realty, 617-249-4237, 32abbott.com









Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.