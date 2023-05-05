Smoking is horrible. Yet it sure made it easy to meet new friends.

The smell of the cigarettes and the sound of laughter immediately transported me back to Germany, where my addiction first kicked into high gear four years ago. I’d been smoking a few times a week as a college student in Connecticut before heading to the small city of Freiburg to study for half a year. Over there, cigarettes were ubiquitous. Drinking in the park (legal in Germany), having coffee between courses, after dinner, out for a walk or a bike ride, waiting for the tram, and sitting out on the porch — all of it was done with a cigarette in hand, and often while rolling the next one.

Not long ago, I was leaving Paradise Rock Club feeling charged and uncharacteristically confident after three beers and an hour of loud music. I caught sight of a group in their late 20s, the red glow of cigarette butts in their hands. It had been over a year since I last touched a cigarette. Kicking the habit was hard-fought, and the physical cravings had finally disappeared. But the nostalgia surrounding it had not.

Advertisement

I grew up in a smoke-free household and fully understood the risks that smoking posed to my health. I mostly kept away from the habit even while my friends were adopting it. Generally, it was frowned upon as gross.

But among the college students in Germany, smoking was accepted and even welcomed as a social accelerant. It gave us an opportunity to step out of the classroom or club and take a reprieve from the blaring music for some “fresh air,” which really meant some time to sit and chat. It gave me a conversation starter in a foreign country where, although raised by German-speaking parents, I still struggled to speak smoothly.

A bit early one day to the American film course I was taking, I ran into my classmate Sebastian smoking by the front entrance and soaking up the first few rays of springtime sun. I stopped to roll my own, and after a moment of silence watching students and professors come and go, Sebastian struck up a conversation. “Hey,” he said in accented English. “Your English is really good. Are you from America?”

Advertisement

In those five minutes, I learned that he was from a nearby village, and had never been to the United States, but loved the movies. He’d later become my partner in a group presentation on the toxic masculinity in Taxi Driver.

My German language instructor offered the class a cigarette at an outdoor lunch to celebrate the course ending, and when I was the only one to accept (most of my American classmates hadn’t picked up the habit), it seemed we’d created some unspoken bond. As my head spun from the nicotine, we chatted about his upbringing in Hamburg and love of the German metal band Rammstein.

When I returned from Germany, those memories followed me, but cigarettes no longer played the same role. Most of my friends in Storrs, Connecticut, didn’t smoke, and I increasingly found myself smoking alone outside of parties, in the cold. Realizing how stupid I’d been for chain-smoking all those months, how much harder it was to run, how terrible I smelled, and how much money I was throwing away, I made the commitment to quit.

For months, I was a moody and irritable mess as I cycled through quitting for a week at a time, then relapsing. I tried vaping, patches, and Nicorette, and, eventually, something stuck. It was one of the hardest things I’ve had to do.

Advertisement

But even now, years later, those memories from Germany come flooding back, triggered by a group like the one I was watching outside the Paradise. I had a strong urge to go over and ask, “Hey, can I bum one?” And maybe say, “Great show, huh?” Even if I’m not ready to refuel the physical addiction, it’s hard to resist the feeling of nostalgia urging me toward it.

Lukas Harnisch is a master of fine arts candidate in creative writing at Emerson College. Send comments to magazine@globe.com. Tell your story. Email your 650-word essay on a relationship to connections@globe.com. Please note: We do not respond to submissions we won’t pursue.