Five things to do around Boston, May 8-14

Learn how to have healthy conversations about weight with Fat Talk: Parenting in the Age of Diet Culture. To celebrate the release of her book, journalist Virginia Sole-Smith will discuss how parents can support their children’s self-worth and combat the harmful effects of body shaming. Held as part of the Museum of Science’s SubSpace: Adult Experiences series. 7 p.m. Free with registration at mos.org .

Starting Thursday

Japanese Cinema

Explore old and new movies at the Museum of Fine Art’s Boston Festival of Films from Japan. There will be screenings of films including Ribbon, My Neighbor Totoro, and Miss Hokusai, which follows the story of the daughter of the artist spotlighted in the MFA’s new exhibition, Hokusai. Through May 20. Times vary. Tickets: $12 for members, $15 for non-members. Find the schedule at mfa.org.

Friday and Saturday

Family Feud

Get transported to the planet of Verona as you watch Romeo & Juliet: Stage 2. Directed by Bryn Boice, the production presents a sci-fi adaptation of Shakespeare’s famous story of star-crossed lovers. Open captioning will be provided. Held at the Strand Theatre in Dorchester, starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday. Tickets: $15 for students, $20 general admission, $50 for a family of four. commshakes.org

Starting Friday

Support Local

Prepare for the return of the Copley Square Farmers Market. Shop for local produce, baked goods, and more from more than three dozen farmers based across Massachusetts. Held in Copley Square every Tuesday and Friday until November 21. Cash, credit cards, EBT, and senior and WIC coupons accepted. massfarmersmarkets.org

Sunday

For Mom

Treat the women in your life with goods from the Mother’s Day Makers Market. Located at the Charles River Speedway in Brighton, the market will include 30 local, women-founded businesses. There will also be activities (registration required for most) such as jewelry making, arts and crafts, and sake tasting. Market is open from noon to 5 p.m. bostonwomensmarket.com