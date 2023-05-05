A Black 9-year-old was handcuffed in class, a family demands answers

Erika Richmond, an attorney with Lawyers for Civil Rights, told the Globe in an interview that the student was having a mental health crisis in his third-grade class. Yet, instead of following the positive reinforcement protocol laid out in his individualized education plan to regulate his behavior, staff called in a school resource officer. The incident, which happened in January, was first reported by WBUR Thursday.

Lawyers for Civil Rights, a Boston-based legal aid group representing the family, sent letters on Thursday addressed to Walpole Public Schools and the Walpole Police Department demanding an apology to the family, and proof of restraint training related to students with special needs for school resource officers. The letters also requested that Walpole officials meet with the family to discuss what happened.

A Walpole family is seeking answers from the local school district and police department after a 9-year-old Black student with special needs was allegedly handcuffed while having a mental health crisis during class.

The resource officer, a sworn-in Walpole police officer assigned to schools, tried to verbally deescalate the situation, according to Richmond, but when that attempt failed to calm the student down the officer called for backup.

Advertisement

Richmond added that the student, who has attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, and delayed intelligence, also has a history of being afraid of police. So when the officers began to surround the student, he tried to leave the classroom — which was when he was placed in handcuffs.

Upon her arrival to the school, the student’s mother saw her child restrained by his arms and legs and then taken to the local hospital in an ambulance, according to Richmond. The child was taken to the adult psychiatric ward for an evaluation, away from his mother until he was released, once the evaluation determined he was not a danger to himself and others.

Advertisement

The family is not speaking about the incident publicly to protect the privacy of their son.

Richmond said the incident raised several questions about school and police protocol, and said it shows the difference in how Black children are treated.

“Had this been a white child, he would have gotten compassion, understanding, his parents would have been called earlier, he might have been taken to the office,” Richmond said. “But because this was a situation involving a Black child, a 9-year-old Black child, instead of getting the compassion he deserved and was his right, he was taken to an adult psychiatric ward and held in police custody.”

In a statement, Walpole Police Chief Richard M. Kelleher confirmed that police responded in January to an incident at a town elementary school to assist staff with a student, but he said he “cannot comment further on the incident” to protect the privacy of the child involved.

“Also, I will not comment on any personnel matters involving Walpole Police Officers that responded to the school on the date in question,” Kelleher said.

Walpole Public Schools Superintendent Bridget Gough said in a statement that she could not comment on the incident without parent permission, but that “the Walpole Schools are committed to the safety and education of all of our students, regardless of race or other protected characteristics.”

The district and police statements did not address whether officials will meet with the family or otherwise respond to the Lawyers for Civil Rights letter.

Advertisement

Adria Watson can be reached at adria.watson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @adriarwatson.