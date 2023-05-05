Attorney General Andrea Campbell says Clarence Thomas should resign over payments to his wife

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas should resign, Attorney General Andrea Campbell said Friday, a day after The Washington Post reported that a conservative activist concealed hefty payments to Thomas’s wife.

Campbell, in a radio interview, said she “probably” thought Thomas “should have resigned a longtime ago,” as she sounded alarm about Supreme Court decisions -- including about the environment, gun rights and abortion -- that she said “fly in the face of legal precedent.”

“There have been concerns about the integrity and the credibility of the court for some time,” Campbell said on GBH’s Boston Public Radio. “I think you add these ethical issues and clear ethical violations by any legal standard in which we as elected officials -- including in Massachusetts, we have some very progressive laws when it comes to this -- have to operate by, I’m really concerned.”