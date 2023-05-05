fb-pixel Skip to main content

Disabled Red Line train near South Station causes morning delays

The delays had finally cleared by 9:30 a.m.

By Bailey Allen Globe Correspondent,Updated May 5, 2023, 40 minutes ago
Commuters wait as a train full of passengers arrives at the South Station Red Line subway stop, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Boston.Charles Krupa/Associated Press

A disabled Red Line train near South Station Friday morning caused delays for passengers who have grown increasingly frustrated with the transit agency.

Around 8:42 a.m., the MBTA tweeted that there were delays of about 20 minutes on the northbound side of the tracks due to a disabled train. In a second tweet, the T said the issue was also impacting some southbound trains as well.

While the trains were up and running again by around 9 a.m., MBTA officials said there were still 20-minute delays along the tracks due the the earlier disabled vehicle.

Almost 30 minutes later, the delay had finally cleared, according to another MBTA update. Transit officials did not return a request for comment.

Riders took to social media to voice their grievances about the delays Friday morning, with some passengers saying they were left standing on a packed South Station platform while waiting for the problem to be resolved.


