Disabled Red Line train near South Station causes morning delays

A disabled Red Line train near South Station Friday morning caused delays for passengers who have grown increasingly frustrated with the transit agency.
Around 8:42 a.m., the MBTA tweeted that there were delays of about 20 minutes on the northbound side of the tracks due to a disabled train. In a second tweet, the T said the issue was also impacting some southbound trains as well.
Red Line: Delays of about 20 minutes northbound due to a disabled Train near South Station.— MBTA (@MBTA) May 5, 2023
Apologies, some southbound Trains were held while we moved the disabled Train. Service is proceeding.— MBTA (@MBTA) May 5, 2023
While the trains were up and running again by around 9 a.m., MBTA officials said there were still 20-minute delays along the tracks due the the earlier disabled vehicle.
Almost 30 minutes later, the delay had finally cleared, according to another MBTA update. Transit officials did not return a request for comment.
Riders took to social media to voice their grievances about the delays Friday morning, with some passengers saying they were left standing on a packed South Station platform while waiting for the problem to be resolved.
I’ve been standing on this train platform for 30 minutes now. It’s as if the whole city is waiting for a train. Please do better 😕 pic.twitter.com/0ZNWvZaeUd— Gabrielle Favis (@gabfavis) May 5, 2023
I was in the disabled train and we were let off at South Station. Now the platform is packed. At least the next train is coming now.— Josua Batubara (@JoshTheBat) May 5, 2023
Had to call an Uber just to be able to make it to my final exam and I was still late. We love it 🙃— Madison Coots (@madisoncoots) May 5, 2023
