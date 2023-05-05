Disabled Red Line train near South Station causes morning delays

Around 8:42 a.m., the MBTA tweeted that there were delays of about 20 minutes on the northbound side of the tracks due to a disabled train. In a second tweet, the T said the issue was also impacting some southbound trains as well.

A disabled Red Line train near South Station Friday morning caused delays for passengers who have grown increasingly frustrated with the transit agency.

While the trains were up and running again by around 9 a.m., MBTA officials said there were still 20-minute delays along the tracks due the the earlier disabled vehicle.

Almost 30 minutes later, the delay had finally cleared, according to another MBTA update. Transit officials did not return a request for comment.

Riders took to social media to voice their grievances about the delays Friday morning, with some passengers saying they were left standing on a packed South Station platform while waiting for the problem to be resolved.





