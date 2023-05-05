Former NBA player and executive Lance Blanks, 56, dies

DALLAS (AP) — Lance Blanks, who played in the NBA for three seasons and later worked as a scout and front office executive, has died, his family announced Thursday. He was 56.

Blanks died Wednesday in Dallas, his family said in a statement distributed by the NBA.

He was a former general manager of the Phoenix Suns, an assistant general manager for the Cleveland Cavaliers and a scout for the San Antonio Spurs and most recently the Los Angeles Clippers. Blanks also played for the Detroit Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves.