Historical marker for communist from New Hampshire sparks GOP outrage

Their after-the-fact objection set off debate over how Flynn should be remembered and what role, if any, the state should play in acknowledging her. While progressive activists defend Flynn’s legacy as multi-faceted and worthy of recognition, some GOP lawmakers are calling for the sign’s removal.

Two members of the state’s Executive Council said Wednesday they are livid that a sign bearing the state’s seal was approved and placed in Concord near the birthplace of someone who served in leadership for the Communist Party.

CONCORD, N.H. — A newly placed historical marker honoring Elizabeth Gurley Flynn , a leader in the early 20th century labor movement, is facing backlash from high-ranking Republicans in New Hampshire.

Councilor David Wheeler said the five-member council, which reviews state contracts and nominations, should also be given oversight of the historical marker approval process to avoid outcomes like this. Councilor Joseph Kenney went so far as to call Flynn “anti-American.”

“This is a devout communist. We are the ‘Live Free Or Die’ state,” Kenney said, reciting New Hampshire’s motto. “How can we possibly promote her propaganda, which still exists now, through this sign in downtown Concord?”

Kenney said honoring Flynn is especially offensive to veterans like him and his father who served in the US military and “fought against people like her.” He said the sign has no historical value in New Hampshire.

“I think it’s an embarrassment that we have a program that allows us to put communists on historical markers and then say, ‘Oh, that’s part of our history,’” he said. “It’s not part of my history.”

04NHmarker - New Hampshire Executive Councilor Joseph Kenney expresses outrage Wednesday, May 3, 2023, about a historic marker recently placed in Concord, N.H., for Elizabeth Gurley Flynn, who was a progressive organizer and leader in the Communist Party. (Steven Porter/Globe Staff) Steven Porter/Globe Staff

Governor Chris Sununu, a Republican, said he understands the councilors’ concerns, so his administration will scrutinize how the markers are vetted and approved.

“We’ll review that whole process,” he told reporters. “I don’t know whether it’s the council that should have a final say or review or anything like that. But it’s something that we can definitely talk about.”

Commissioner Sarah Stewart, who helms the New Hampshire Department of Natural & Cultural Resources, told the executive councilors Wednesday that they might take issue with several of the state’s nearly 300 historical markers.

“The purpose of them is not to commemorate heroes,” she said. “The purpose is to provide a snapshot of what the locals feel is of historic value.”

Stewart said there’s no top-down effort to populate the state’s list of historical markers. Rather, individuals, groups, and municipalities can put together a plan and gather signatures to propose a marker at the local level, she said.

Stewart drew skeptical looks when she downplayed the role of state officials in the approval process.

“Our agency is not in the business of approving or denying the markers,” she said. “We check for factual accuracy, and we help make sure that the text fits on the space allocated on the marker.”

Records reviewed by the Globe show that the request for Flynn’s marker originated with progressive activist Arnie Alpert of Canterbury, who collected signatures and worked with Mary Lee Sargent of Bow to advance the cause. They filed paperwork to request the marker in 2021, then state officials worked in 2022 to have the green aluminum sign fabricated and placed.

A historic marker for Elizabeth Gurley Flynn freshly planted near her birthplace in Concord, N.H., shown here on May 3, has been criticized by Republican leaders in the state. Flynn was a labor leader, feminist organizer, civil libertarian, and a leader in the Communist Party. Steven Porter/Globe Staff

Alpert told the Globe that the detailed approval process was carefully followed, to the satisfaction of state and city officials. He called Flynn “a figure of great historical significance” and said pressure to revoke approval for her marker adds to a swirling cloud of controversies around how Americans understand and talk about history.

“We can like or dislike certain things that have happened, but it’s better for us to try and understand them and interpret them than to try to shut down discussion of them,” Alpert said.

Records show that an official in Stewart’s department asked the transportation department in April 2022 to purchase the sign as part of the state highway historical marker program. Then the official asked the Concord city council in September 2022 to approve the sign’s placement alongside the intersection of Court and Montgomery streets, near Flynn’s birthplace. The city council approved the request in December, based on the unanimous recommendation of the city’s heritage commission.

Concord City Councilor Jennifer Kretovic said the heritage commission had a healthy discussion about Flynn’s activity with the Communist Party. She said she’s glad the sign acknowledges that affiliation, so people can think about Flynn’s actions and motivations in the context of her time and place.

Flynn fought for workers and saw herself as advocating against oppression, so it’s understandable that she would join the Communist Party during the Great Depression, Kretovic said.

“She was fighting for something good,” she added.

Kretovic said city officials weren’t the ones who asked for this sign. It came to the city on the state’s recommendation, so the state officials who are raising objections now clearly didn’t keep tabs on what their departments were up to, she said.

Kretovic, who voted in favor of the sign’s placement in Concord, said state officials can do whatever they want with it.

“If the state wants to remove their historic marker, I don’t care,” she said. “It’s their marker. It’s not ours.”

Stewart sent a letter Thursday to Concord officials, offering to remove the sign if they so request, NHPR reported.

Representative Ross Berry, a Republican from Manchester, said he will sponsor legislation to have the sign removed if officials don’t do so on their own.

Elizabeth Gurley Flynn, shown here circa 1913, was a founder of the American Civil Liberties Union and was a member of the Communist Party. ca. 1913. Hulton Deutsch/Corbis via Getty Images

Lara Vapnek, a history professor at St. John’s University in Queens, who wrote a biography about Flynn, said removing the marker would be a shame. While Flynn’s communism is worth questioning, that doesn’t negate her status as a significant political figure from New Hampshire, she said.

“I think the marker kind of tells it like it is. … To me, this is an invitation for more learning and more study and consideration of history,” Vapnek said.

The sign itself summarizes Flynn’s life in fewer than 100 words. It calls her “a nationally known labor leader, civil libertarian and feminist organizer.” It notes that she joined the Industrial Workers of the World (IWW), a labor union, at age 17 and earned her nickname “The Rebel Girl” by delivering “fiery speeches.” It acknowledges her as a founder of the American Civil Liberties Union and notes her advocacy for women’s rights, including birth control and ballot box access. And it states that she “joined the Communist Party in 1936 and was sent to prison in 1951 under the notorious Smith Act.”

The sign doesn’t mention that the ACLU expelled Flynn in 1940 because of her membership in the Communist Party — a decision the ACLU reversed in 1976, after Flynn’s death.

The sign also doesn’t mention that Flynn died in 1964 during a visit to the Soviet Union, where she received a state funeral in Moscow’s Red Square. Nor does it mention the atrocities perpetrated under Soviet leaders Vladimir Lenin and Josef Stalin.

The sign doesn’t address the Holodomor, a man-made famine that left millions of Ukrainians dead a few years before Flynn joined the Communist Party. It doesn’t address Stalin’s “Great Purge” thereafter. And it doesn’t address Flynn’s response to such crimes against humanity.

Vapnek, the historian, said Flynn was in prison under the Smith Act when she read about Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev’s 1956 speech acknowledging Stalin’s crimes. In a letter and other notes, Flynn expressed surprise at what Khrushchev’s remarks revealed and she reflected on mistakes the American Communist Party had made, Vapnek said.

The revelations of the 1950s may have challenged Flynn’s 1930s notion of the Communist Party as a radical labor-forward organization, but these revelations came during what Flynn viewed as unjust imprisonment by the United States on the basis of her political speech, Vapnek said.

Flynn was a leftist who knew her ideas were controversial, especially for her time, but she saw her work as an expression of support for American ideals, Vapnek said, noting that Flynn traveled the country during World War II to rally support for the fight against fascism.

“She saw herself as a patriot, honestly,” Vapnek said.

Alpert, the progressive activist, said Flynn deserves historical recognition.

“If you’re interested in history, if you think that workers have a right to organize, if you think that people have a right to freedom of speech and freedom of association, if you think that women have a right to have accessible contraception and reproductive rights,” Alpert said, “then there is much to celebrate in the life of Elizabeth Gurley Flynn.”

