Judge orders unregistered R.I. contractor to stop work

An investigation by the attorney general’s office found that Bresette’s companies were soliciting people, often the elderly, after their homes were damaged by fires or floods. The companies promised restoration or renovations, but cut corners, failed to get permits, didn’t have proper licenses, did poor work, and took money from the homeowners or insurance proceeds, according to the attorney general’s office.

Michael Bresette, 52, and his companies, BTTR LLC and HAM Inc., have been under scrutiny by state officials for the last several years.

PROVIDENCE — An unregistered contractor with a practice of overbilling customers, performing shoddy work, and failing to obtain building permits has been ordered by a Superior Court judge to stop performing contracting work.

Advertisement

The homeowners were then threatened with court actions or potential liens if they tried to withhold paying Bresette and his companies, according to the attorney general’s office.

The Rhode Island Department of Business Regulation had received nine complaints about Bresette and his companies in 2020, which led the state to suspend his contractor registration in February 2022 and prohibit BTTR from soliciting new customers. The DBR had also revoked Bresette’s insurance adjuster license.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

However, according to the attorney general’s office, Bresette kept going. The attorney general’s office filed a complaint against Bresette last July, and a judge issued a temporary restraining order against him.

On April 24, Superior Court Judge Kevin F. McHugh imposed an injunction prohibiting Bresette and his companies from operating.

“The Court’s decision sends a clear message: businesses that cheat, cut corners, and ignore Rhode Island law will be held accountable,” Attorney General Peter F. Neronha said in a statement announcing the injunction Friday. “Rhode Islanders should be able to trust that contracted service providers are well-qualified, that their work is safe for their customers, and that they actually perform the work for which they are hired and paid.”

Advertisement

Neronha gave credit to legislation passed in 2021 — the Deceptive Trade Practices Act — that gives state prosecutors the power to pursue consumer protection cases.

“This ruling applies beyond the home restoration and improvement industry — the Deceptive Trade Practices Act requires all businesses play by the rules and deal fairly and honestly with their customers,” Neronha said in a statement. Since the law’s passage, other cases include lawsuits against auto dealers for allegedly unfair pricing practices and delivering $15,000 in restitution to a consumer who was deceived by a contractor.

The judge’s decision also found that Bresette may be held personally liable for his deceptive conduct after the prosecution provided evidence that he personally drove his companies’ decision-making.

The attorney general’s office asked anyone else affected by Bresette and his companies, or with similar complaints, to contact the Office’s Consumer and Economic Justice Unit.





Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.