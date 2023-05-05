Man arrested for armed robberies in Jamaica Plain

Lahens was arrested around 2:40 p.m. near 12 Bailey St., the statement said.

Akeem Lahens, 32, of Dorchester, was wanted on warrants for armed robbery with knives and kidnapping, the statement said.

A man was arrested Friday afternoon for allegedly committing two robberies on Centre Street in Jamaica Plain in April, Boston police said in a statement.

His arrest came less than a week after police asked the public to help identify a man wanted for allegedly robbing a Cricket Wireless store at 306 Centre St.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m. on April 27, Lahens allegedly threatened a worker at the store with two knives, the Globe reported.

After allegedly taking $700 from a cash register, Lahens asked the worker if there was a safe in the store or if there was money underneath the register, the Globe reported.

Lahens also asked the worker for his wallet, but decided not to take it after realizing there was only around $15 in it. Then, he left after allegedly locking the worker in the store’s restroom.

Lahens is also a suspect in an April 26 robbery at 373 Centre St., the statement said. Police did not provide details of that robbery.

A department spokesman said Friday night that no further information was available.





















