MBTA commuter rail tickets for Taylor Swift concert sell out in hours

The MBTA Commuter Rail announced early Thursday evening that train tickets were available for purchase on the mTicket app starting at 12 a.m. on Friday; and at North, South, and Back Bay stations in Boston starting 5:30 a.m. on Friday.

The $20 round-trip tickets for the trains, which run from Boston or Providence, to Foxborough for the concerts on May 19, May 20, and May 21, sold out Friday afternoon, according to the MBTA Commuter Rail.

Fans rushed to buy train tickets on Friday going to Gillette Stadium for the Taylor Swift concerts this month , much like they had months ago to buy the concert tickets.

Advertisement

By 1:22 p.m. on Friday, the tickets for all three dates had been sold out both online and in person, the MBTA Commuter Rail said in a tweet.

“Due to the high level of interest in this service, the MBTA and Keolis are assessing if it is possible to release additional tickets,” the MBTA Commuter Rail said in a statement.

Fans took to Twitter to ask if more trains would be added, with the commuter rail replying, “Unfortunately, at the moment we will not be adding more trains for the Taylor Swift concert.”





Kristin Zheng, 26, who plans to attend the May 21 concert, was able to score train tickets from Boston to Foxborough.

“This morning, I sprinted over to Back Bay. They said they were sold out,” Zheng said. “The guy said there’s still tickets (at South Station). So I boarded the train really quick, and I got some tickets for myself and my friends coming from Boston.”

However, Zheng said, when she returned to South Station around 1 p.m. to buy tickets for her friend traveling from Providence, she was not so lucky.

Advertisement

“The girl in front of me, she was able to get tickets,” Zheng said. “Then when I got to the counter, they said they were sold out.”

Zheng said she wants to take the train into Foxborough to avoid traffic.

“The train’s just so much easier ... and safer,” Zheng said. “The traffic coming in and out of Gillette for concerts, especially (Taylor Swift’s) concerts, I’m sure, are just going to be insane.”

Claire Law can be reached at claire.law@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @claire_law_.