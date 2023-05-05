New Hampshire man charged in Harvard extortion plot due in Boston court

On April 13, Cambridge police used a robot to disrupt a device found on Harvard campus according to an affidavit from the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force. Inside a tool bag, authorities found a metal safe containing fireworks and some loose wiring. No other devices were found on campus, authorities wrote in legal filings, and no one was injured.

William A. Giordani is slated to appear in US District Court at noon before Magistrate Judge Paul G. Levenson, legal filings show. Giordani has been held since his arrest and initial court appearance Tuesday. He’s yet to enter a plea to charges of making extortionate threats and conspiracy.

A New Hampshire man who allegedly targeted Harvard University with an extortion plot by claiming he was ready to detonate three remotely controlled bombs on the Cambridge campus unless he received a bitcoin payment is scheduled for a detention hearing in the case Friday in federal court in Boston.

In one of several telephone calls he allegedly made to Harvard University police, Giordani allegedly used a mechanical device to disguise his voice while warning that students would be killed if administrators did not meet his demands or tried to discover where the devices were located, according to the FBI affidavit.

“This is not a joke, a prank, or a drill. There are real lives at stake today,” the caller said, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, surveillance footage showed Giordani on campus carrying a red and black tool bag that he placed near a bench on Science Center Plaza between two food trucks on April 13.

The person who called police identified the spot on the plaza where the tool bag was hidden as proof that the threat was real. The plaza and surrounding buildings were evacuated around 3:40 p.m. and the Cambridge Police bomb squad “executed controlled destruction using a robotic device,” police wrote.

Inside the tool bag, police found a “locking safe (similar to what would be found in a hotel room), a package of wire and a quantity of fireworks inside the safe, and a small rectangular box with wires attached to it,” police wrote.

The caller demanded payment in bitcoin within 96 minutes. The affidavit did not say how much money was requested.

According to authorities, an ad was posted on Craigslist on April 11 by a person claiming to be a Vietnamese parent of a Harvard student. In return for $300, the “parent” said they needed some items delivered to the campus for their child and included a telephone number to contact them — the same telephone number used by the caller to contact Harvard.

Giordani allegedly told FBI agents that he was hired by the person who posted the Craigslist ad to deliver the tool bag on campus, and that he was not responsible for the extortion threats, according to the FBI affidavit.

